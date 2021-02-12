Meal House: Holiday cocktails with Foxwood's Brandon Sweet

LEDYARD, Conn. — If you plan on entertaining for the holidays, it may be time to turn up your bartending skills.
Brandon Sweet, the director of beverage at Foxwoods Casino Resorts, has some holiday mixology of cocktail recipes that you and your guests can enjoy this year.
THE GRINCH - Malibu Rum, Midori, Lemon Lime Soda
- Rim a cocktail glass in simple syrup + red sanding sugar
- Add ice
- Combine 2oz of Midori, 1oz of Malibu Rum and pour over ice
- Fill the remainder of the glass with Lemon Lime Soda
- Garnish with cherries
- Enjoy!
SUGAR COOKIE - Rum Chata, Mozart White Chocolate, Vanilla Vodka, Cream
- Rim a cocktail glass with vanilla frosting + red and green sprinkles
- Pour over ice in a cocktail shaker, 2oz Rum Chata, 1oz Mozart White Chocolate, 1oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka, 1oz cream
- Shake thoroughly
- Pour contents of cocktail shaker over fresh ice in a glass
- Garnish with a sugar cookie
- Enjoy!
HOLIDAY MIMOSA- Cointreau, Champagne, Cranberry Juice
- Rim a wine glass in water + powdered sugar
- Pour ½ oz of Cointreau
- Pour 1oz of cranberry juice
- Add ice
- Top off with champagne
- Garnish with fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig
- Enjoy!
