Meal House: Holiday cocktails with Foxwood's Brandon Sweet

Sweet, the director of beverage at Foxwoods Resort Casino, introduces three different drinks for this holiday season.

LEDYARD, Conn. — If you plan on entertaining for the holidays, it may be time to turn up your bartending skills.

Brandon Sweet, the director of beverage at Foxwoods Casino Resorts, has some holiday mixology of cocktail recipes that you and your guests can enjoy this year.

THE GRINCH - Malibu Rum, Midori, Lemon Lime Soda

Rim a cocktail glass in simple syrup + red sanding sugar

Add ice

Combine 2oz of Midori, 1oz of Malibu Rum and pour over ice

Fill the remainder of the glass with Lemon Lime Soda

Garnish with cherries

Enjoy!

SUGAR COOKIE - Rum Chata, Mozart White Chocolate, Vanilla Vodka, Cream

Rim a cocktail glass with vanilla frosting + red and green sprinkles

Pour over ice in a cocktail shaker, 2oz Rum Chata, 1oz Mozart White Chocolate, 1oz Absolut Vanilla Vodka, 1oz cream

Shake thoroughly

Pour contents of cocktail shaker over fresh ice in a glass

Garnish with a sugar cookie

Enjoy!

HOLIDAY MIMOSA- Cointreau, Champagne, Cranberry Juice

Rim a wine glass in water + powdered sugar

Pour ½ oz of Cointreau

Pour 1oz of cranberry juice

Add ice

Top off with champagne

Garnish with fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig

Enjoy!

OTHER MEAL HOUSE RECIPES TO ENJOY

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.