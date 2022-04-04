x
Meal House

Meal House: Hushpuppies with 'Just Fish'

We're making some delicious hushpuppies!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Join Maurice from Hartford's 'Just Fish' food truck as he breaks down how to make some delicious hushpuppies!

Ingredients:

Will make 1/2 dozen hush puppies 

  • 6 tablespoons of cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon of baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon of sugar
  • 1/4 cup of milk 
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons of of yellow or white onions finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons of Scallions finely chopped
  • Vegetable, Canola, or Peanut oil only for frying. 

Instructions:

Use a 2-quart saucepan and fill oil halfway into the pan.

Grab a small spoon scooper to scoop hushpuppies into the 350-degree oil. 

Wait until they turn golden brown, let cool and serve 

On the web justfish172.com

Facebook facebook.com/justfish172

Instagram instagram.com/just_fish_truck 

