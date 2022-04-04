Meal House: Hushpuppies with 'Just Fish'

HARTFORD, Conn. — Join Maurice from Hartford's 'Just Fish' food truck as he breaks down how to make some delicious hushpuppies!
Ingredients:
Will make 1/2 dozen hush puppies
- 6 tablespoons of cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1/8 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon of sugar
- 1/4 cup of milk
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons of of yellow or white onions finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons of Scallions finely chopped
- Vegetable, Canola, or Peanut oil only for frying.
Instructions:
Use a 2-quart saucepan and fill oil halfway into the pan.
Grab a small spoon scooper to scoop hushpuppies into the 350-degree oil.
Wait until they turn golden brown, let cool and serve
On the web justfish172.com
Facebook facebook.com/justfish172
Instagram instagram.com/just_fish_truck
