Meal House: Hushpuppies with 'Just Fish'

We're making some delicious hushpuppies!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Join Maurice from Hartford's 'Just Fish' food truck as he breaks down how to make some delicious hushpuppies!

Ingredients:

Will make 1/2 dozen hush puppies

6 tablespoons of cornmeal

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/8 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1/4 cup of milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons of of yellow or white onions finely chopped

2 tablespoons of Scallions finely chopped

Vegetable, Canola, or Peanut oil only for frying.

Instructions:

Use a 2-quart saucepan and fill oil halfway into the pan.

Grab a small spoon scooper to scoop hushpuppies into the 350-degree oil.

Wait until they turn golden brown, let cool and serve

On the web justfish172.com

