Meal House: Koko Loco Ultimate Margarita

RECIPE:
KOKO LOCO ULTIMATE MARGARITA
Ultimate House Margarita served in a shaker.
Three full pours from each shaker.
Fill shaker with ice
- 3 oz Cazadores Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz Triple Sec
- 1 oz Strawberry Mix
Fill with Margarita Mix
Cover and shake
Sugar or salt rim of glass and fill with ice. Pour margarita.
Garnish with a strawberry and a lime.
Kokomo’s Restaurant & Beach Bar, a year-round Caribbean-influenced restaurant and gathering place is situated on Soundview Beach in Old Lyme.
