Meal House: Koko Loco Ultimate Margarita

Kokomo's Restaurant & Beach Bar, Old Lyme

RECIPE:

KOKO LOCO ULTIMATE MARGARITA

Ultimate House Margarita served in a shaker.

Three full pours from each shaker.

Fill shaker with ice

3 oz Cazadores Reposado Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Strawberry Mix

Fill with Margarita Mix

Cover and shake

Sugar or salt rim of glass and fill with ice. Pour margarita.

Garnish with a strawberry and a lime.

Kokomo’s Restaurant & Beach Bar, a year-round Caribbean-influenced restaurant and gathering place is situated on Soundview Beach in Old Lyme.

