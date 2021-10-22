Meal House: Lobster Bisque with Captain Mike Harden from LobsterCraft

Recipe for Lobster Bisque that can be made in about an hour.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Captain Mike Harden from LobsterCraft shared a recipe for lobster bisque that can be prepared in just one hour.

Lobster Bisque

Serves 6

Ingredients:

3 stalks celery

1 carrot

1 onion

1 tomato

3 TBSP butter

1 cup flour

6 cups lobster stock

1 TSP black pepper

1 TSP smoked paprika

1/2 SP Old Bay

1 TBSP corn starch

6 oz. fresh lobster

2 cups half & half

Directions:

1. Dice celery, carrot, onion, and tomato.

2. Sauté diced vegetables in butter. Then add flour to create a roux. Add black pepper, smoked paprika and Old Bay and cook for a short time.

3. Add lobster stock. Cook and stir until the soup thickens.

4. Add half & half.

5. Let soup cool, and then in small batches, transfer soup into blender or food processor and blend until smooth. If soup is thin, use corn starch and water mixture to thicken.

