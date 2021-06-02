Meal House: Lobster grilled cheese and a cocktail

From Wood n' Tap

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lobster grilled cheese is one of the most popular on Wood N' Tap's summer menu. And they also are previewed a summer cocktail

Pineapple Szechuan Cooler

Mason Jar

Dehydrated Blood Orange

2oz Tito's

2oz Pineapple

3/4oz Som Pineapple Szechuan

1/2oz Simple Syrup

Shake leaving Contents in Shaker

Add 1/4 oz Amerena Juice and 1/4 oz Pomegranate Juice to bottom of jar

Dump contents into jar

Slightly mix cherry/pom to blend if needed

Chef Brian Demers will be making the lobster grilled cheese.

Lobster grilled cheese

2 slices of panini bread

sea lobster meat

dry margarine

lemon butter

cold water'

gruyere cheese

garlic dill aioli

Butter both sides of the bread . Grill one side and then flip over and lay out gruyere cheese on one slice

Heat lobster portion in pan with lemon butter and water until warmed through, turn off heat and reserve for later. (No microwaving allowed)

Once cheese has started melting, pile lobster onto other slice of bread, making sure to spread evenly. Drizzle lobster with garlic dill aioli and cover with the grilled cheese slice of bread.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.