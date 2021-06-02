Meal House: Lobster grilled cheese and a cocktail

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lobster grilled cheese is one of the most popular on Wood N' Tap's summer menu. And they also are previewed a summer cocktail
Pineapple Szechuan Cooler
- Mason Jar
- Dehydrated Blood Orange
- 2oz Tito's
- 2oz Pineapple
- 3/4oz Som Pineapple Szechuan
- 1/2oz Simple Syrup
Shake leaving Contents in Shaker
Add 1/4 oz Amerena Juice and 1/4 oz Pomegranate Juice to bottom of jar
Dump contents into jar
Slightly mix cherry/pom to blend if needed
Chef Brian Demers will be making the lobster grilled cheese.
Lobster grilled cheese
- 2 slices of panini bread
- sea lobster meat
- dry margarine
- lemon butter
- cold water'
- gruyere cheese
- garlic dill aioli
Butter both sides of the bread . Grill one side and then flip over and lay out gruyere cheese on one slice
Heat lobster portion in pan with lemon butter and water until warmed through, turn off heat and reserve for later. (No microwaving allowed)
Once cheese has started melting, pile lobster onto other slice of bread, making sure to spread evenly. Drizzle lobster with garlic dill aioli and cover with the grilled cheese slice of bread.
