Meal House: Crispy skin salmon with miso ginger sauce with Matt Gagnon of Masterchef Legends

CROMWELL, Conn. — Cromwell native Matt Gagnon, a contestant on FOX's Masterchef Legends, shows us a thing or two about making some delicious food.

Matt earned his white apron on the first episode of the new season after cooking for Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, Joe Bastianich & legendary guest judge Emeril Lagasse.

"One thing led to another and I wound up getting the call to go out to California to go try out for an apron," said Gagnon. "Everything just fell into place."

The Masterchef judges have invited the most respected, iconic culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, Morimoto and more to raise the “steaks” of the competition for the most intense season in Masterchef history.

You can watch Masterchef: Legends on FOX61, Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Ingredients

Serves 2

2 6oz salmon fillets

1 tsp Salt

2 tbsp olive oil

Miso sauce:

2 tbsp white miso

1 ½ tbsp honey

2 tsp fresh grated ginger*

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp water

Carrots:

6-8 carrots trimmed

4 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tsp grated ginger*

1 tsp grated garlic*

Salt and pepper to taste

Pea puree:

2 C frozen peas

1 C water

1 tsp prepared wasabi

½ tsp Salt

Watercress salad:

2 C loosely packed watercress

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400F. Line a baking dish with parchment paper and lay the carrots on the parchment.

2. Combine the melted butter, honey, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl then mix well. Pour mixture over the carrots and bake for 20-30 minutes or until tender when pierced with a knife.

3. For the pea puree, add the cup of water and a ½ teaspoon of salt to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the frozen peas and blanch for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes drain the peas, reserving the liquid from the pan. Add the peas to a blender along with about a 1/3 cup of the cooking water and the wasabi. Blend until smooth then pass through a fine mess strainer or sieve. This will make a nice smooth pea puree.

4. For the miso sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

5. Score the salmon on the skin side the long way 2 or 3 times (about a 1/4 inch apart) making slices 1/2 inch deep. Salt the skin side making sure to get it into the scores.

6. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil to a cold pan and place the salmon skin side down into the pan. Then turn the burner on to medium heat. Cook the salmon on the skin side for about 5-7 minutes or until it is cooked 70% of the way through. Then using a fish spatula flip the salmon putting it to one side of the pan and tilt the pan for 1 minute so the hot oil can finish cooking the fish. Take off the heat and let rest while you make the vinaigrette for the watercress salad

7. Add the lemon juice to a bowl and slowly drizzle the olive oil while whisking then add the honey, salt, and pepper. Lightly dress the watercress with the vinaigrette.

8. Plate it all up and enjoy!!

