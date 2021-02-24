Meal House: Mediterranean Oven-Braised Chicken

From Chef Matthew Whitbeck, Masonicare at Chester Village

Mediterranean Oven-Braised Chicken





Ingredients:

(2) 6oz Chicken Breasts boneless or Airline

Seasoned (Salt, Pepper) flour for coating the chicken

¼ cup Chopped Garlic

2 oz. Lemon Juice

1 bunch Chiffonade Basil

(3) Tricolored Peppers Sliced

1 cup Grape Tomatoes Halved

¼ cup Capers

1 qt Fresh Baby Spinach

½ cup Chopped Feta

2 cups Chicken Broth

1 cup White Wine

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Coat chicken in seasoned flour. In a hot sauté pan add 2 oz. olive oil and add the chicken skin side down. Sauté on high and cook until skin is golden brown.

3. Flip the chicken breast and reduce to medium heat. Add garlic, peppers, capers, and tomatoes.

4. Sauté until peppers start to soften, then add the white wine and lemon juice. Let the liquid reduce and then add the spinach.

5. Add the chicken broth until the liquid is about halfway up the chicken in the pan.

6. Top chicken with cubed feta and place in the oven

7. Cook for 20-30 minutes or until the feta starts to brown and the chicken's internal temperature is 165 degrees