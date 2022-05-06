Meal House: Pasta alla vodka with parmesan cream sauce from Square Peg Pizzeria

Square Peg Pizzeria has multiple locations across Connecticut and makes some delicious Italian cuisine!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Square Peg Pizzeria has multiple locations across the state and provides delicious Italian food throughout, even if you're gluten-free!

Today, the pizzeria shares a recipe for pasta alla vodka!

The first thing to make is the cheese sauce.

Parmesan Cream Sauce

Makes one cup.

Ingredients:

2 sprigs of rosemary

8 fluid ounces of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of roasted garlic puree

1/2 cup of grated parmesan

Instructions:

Bundle your sprigs of rosemary with cooking twine or cheesecloth.

Put the heavy cream into a medium stockpot.

Whisk in the roasted garlic puree.

Drop in the bundled rosemary.

Over medium-low heat, scald the heavy cream, stirring often.

Once the cream mixture is hot, whisk in your parmesan. Continue to whisk the mixture every 2-3 minutes until the cheese has melted and fully incorporated into the cream.

Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain the parm cream to remove any lumps.

Cool uncovered in the refrigerator if not used right away.

Now, let's make the pasta!

Pasta Alla Vodka

Serves two.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of blended oil

2 teaspoons of shaved garlic

4 fluid ounces of vodka

12 fluid ounces of marinara sauce

4 fluid ounces of parmesan cream (recipe above)

4 basil leaves

2 tablespoons of butter

2 fluid ounces of chili oil

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of chopped curly parsley

Instructions:

Over medium heat, heat your oil. Once hot, add your garlic until lightly golden.

Take your pan away from the heat. Add the vodka. Vodka will catch fire. This is OK. Once the fire has naturally gone out, the alcohol taste will have burned off.

Add your marinara, parmesan cream, and basil leaves.

Bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat.

Once simmering, remove from heat and add the butter.

Once the butter has fully incorporated, add it to your cooked pasta. Be sure to cook your pasta in salted water until al dente.

Toss your pasta in the sauce to fully coat.

Transfer the pasta into two bowls.

Drizzle the chili oil across both portions.

Garnish with the grated parmesan and then chopped parsley.

