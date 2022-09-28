Meal House: Pink Lady Apple Croissants from Sift Bake Shop

A morning treat!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop is celebrating the opening of a new location in Niantic at 185 Main Street next week!

Here's how to make their Pink Lady Croissants.

Croissant Dough

To make a plain croissant, you need:

Whole Milk @ 90* F 25.5 oz 720g

Butter 8.5 oz 240g

Yeast 3 oz 80g

Sugar 8.5 oz 240g

AP Flour 56.5 oz 1600g

Salt 1.5 oz 48 g

Day 1: Combine 90° milk with the yeast and the add the first measurement of soften butter, sugar, flour and salt on top to ensure that the salt does not touch the yeast.

Develop for 2 minutes on low speed. Check the moisture content and consistency. Continue on low speed for an additional 4 minutes.

Transfer to a plastic container and allow to bulk ferment for 2 hours or about double in size.

Place fermented dough on a sheet tray, punch down to expel gasses and stretch the dough to form the shape of the sheet tray.

Chill in the refrigerator overnight.

Take the additional softened butter and form into a flattened page using a half-sized sheet tray as a form.

Line the half side sheet tray with plastic wrap and press the soften butter evenly into the form and chill overnight.

Day 2: Remove the chilled butter slab and allow to temper down for 30 minutes.

Remove the dough and invert it onto a lightly floured bench.

Place the butter slab on one side of the croissant dough, allowing enough space for the other side of the dough to wrap over the top of the butter – sandwiching the butter between the two sides of the croissant dough.

Gently and evenly roll the sandwiched dough out to 4 times the original length. Fold the dough into thirds.

Return to the sheet tray and relax the gluten in the fridge for 30 minutes. Repeat this step two additional times, then return to the refrigerator and allow to rest overnight.

Day 3: Roll the croissant dough out to approximately 6mm (1/4”) thick. Cut to desired shapes and portions.

Fill and garnish appropriately. Proof in a moist chamber for 25-35 minutes or until double in size. Bake at 365° for 20-25 minutes until deep caramelization is reached. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.