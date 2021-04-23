Meal House: Pork Lo Mein from TAO Asian Bistro

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge opened at Mohegan Sun on March 23rd.

HARTFORD, Conn. — TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge opened at Mohegan Sun on March 23rd. Guests have options from everything from the sea to the sky, and the land, with signature dishes such as Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Wontons, Peking Duck, and the highly-lauded Tuna Sashimi Pringle.

Here is the recipe for one of its popular dishes you can do at home.

Roasted Pork Lo Mien

Ingredients

Lo mein noodle - 8oz

Lacquered Roast Pork, julienne - 4oz

Minced Garlic - 0.1oz

Shaoxing wine - 0.7oz

Vegetable mix:

Green scallions, cut in 2"

Shiitake mushrooms, julienne strips

Green cabbage shredded 1/4"

Choi sum

Lo Mein Sauce

Fried rice sauce - 1oz

Wok soy sauce - 0.88oz

Seasoning

Kosher salt

Granulated sugar

Chicken powder - 0.07oz

Bean Sprouts - 3.17oz

Peanut oil - 6g

Sesame oil - 6g

Instructions:

Heat 2 wok spoon full of peanut oil to fry the BBQ pork Put noodles into boiling water Using residual oil from cooking pork, add garlic and fry until fragrant. Add the cabbage, choi sum, mushrooms, and scallions and toss. Add wine, and toss. Add back the pork, and toss. Add back the noodles and cook noodles mixing all together. Add the dry seasoning and toss to distribute. Add sauces and continue to cook. Add bean sprouts and toss to wilt. Finish the sesame oil. Garnish with bean sprouts

