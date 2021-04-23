Meal House: Pork Lo Mein from TAO Asian Bistro

HARTFORD, Conn. — TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge opened at Mohegan Sun on March 23rd. Guests have options from everything from the sea to the sky, and the land, with signature dishes such as Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Wontons, Peking Duck, and the highly-lauded Tuna Sashimi Pringle.
Here is the recipe for one of its popular dishes you can do at home.
Roasted Pork Lo Mien
Ingredients
Lo mein noodle - 8oz
Lacquered Roast Pork, julienne - 4oz
Minced Garlic - 0.1oz
Shaoxing wine - 0.7oz
Vegetable mix:
- Green scallions, cut in 2"
- Shiitake mushrooms, julienne strips
- Green cabbage shredded 1/4"
- Choi sum
Lo Mein Sauce
- Fried rice sauce - 1oz
- Wok soy sauce - 0.88oz
Seasoning
- Kosher salt
- Granulated sugar
- Chicken powder - 0.07oz
Bean Sprouts - 3.17oz
Peanut oil - 6g
Sesame oil - 6g
Instructions:
- Heat 2 wok spoon full of peanut oil to fry the BBQ pork
- Put noodles into boiling water
- Using residual oil from cooking pork, add garlic and fry until fragrant.
- Add the cabbage, choi sum, mushrooms, and scallions and toss.
- Add wine, and toss.
- Add back the pork, and toss.
- Add back the noodles and cook noodles mixing all together.
- Add the dry seasoning and toss to distribute.
- Add sauces and continue to cook.
- Add bean sprouts and toss to wilt.
- Finish the sesame oil.
- Garnish with bean sprouts
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.