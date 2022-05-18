Meal House: Puerto Vallarta's Mexican tuna tartare with tiradito

Puerto Vallarta was created by Esaul and his brother Juan in 2001 with their first location being Newington. They've since expanded to several other towns and cities

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's Meal House, Chef Ivan Romero and owner of Puerto Vallarta Esaul Rodríguez make two amazing and delicious dishes!

Puerto Vallarta was created by Esaul and his brother Juan in 2001 with their first location being Newington. In the following years, they opened a branch of the restaurant in Southington, Middletown, Avon, Orange and Danbury. In 2019, they opened their most recent location in Fairfield.

Tuna tartare

8 oz steak of fresh raw tuna (cubed)

1 cup of teriyaki sauce

2 cloves of fresh garlic

1 teaspoon of fresh ginger

1/4 cup of pineapple base

1 habanero pepper, diced

2 scallions

1/2 cup of sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon of granulated garlic

1/2 of an orange or fresh orange juice

Mix all ingredients together, and garnish with sauce.

Tiradito (fruit ceviche)

Sliced tuna and salmon

Fresh fruit

Watermelon

Pineapple

Cucumber

Green apple

Orange segments

Same sauce from tuna tartar

Tostadas (fried corn tortillas ) for serving

