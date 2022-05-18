Meal House: Puerto Vallarta's Mexican tuna tartare with tiradito

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's Meal House, Chef Ivan Romero and owner of Puerto Vallarta Esaul Rodríguez make two amazing and delicious dishes!
Puerto Vallarta was created by Esaul and his brother Juan in 2001 with their first location being Newington. In the following years, they opened a branch of the restaurant in Southington, Middletown, Avon, Orange and Danbury. In 2019, they opened their most recent location in Fairfield.
Tuna tartare
- 8 oz steak of fresh raw tuna (cubed)
- 1 cup of teriyaki sauce
- 2 cloves of fresh garlic
- 1 teaspoon of fresh ginger
- 1/4 cup of pineapple base
- 1 habanero pepper, diced
- 2 scallions
- 1/2 cup of sweet chili sauce
- 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
- 1/2 of an orange or fresh orange juice
Mix all ingredients together, and garnish with sauce.
Tiradito (fruit ceviche)
- Sliced tuna and salmon
- Fresh fruit
- Watermelon
- Pineapple
- Cucumber
- Green apple
- Orange segments
- Same sauce from tuna tartar
- Tostadas (fried corn tortillas ) for serving
