x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House: Puerto Vallarta's Mexican tuna tartare with tiradito

Puerto Vallarta was created by Esaul and his brother Juan in 2001 with their first location being Newington. They've since expanded to several other towns and cities

More Videos

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's Meal House, Chef Ivan Romero and owner of Puerto Vallarta Esaul Rodríguez make two amazing and delicious dishes!

Puerto Vallarta was created by Esaul and his brother Juan in 2001 with their first location being Newington. In the following years, they opened a branch of the restaurant in Southington, Middletown, Avon, Orange and Danbury. In 2019, they opened their most recent location in Fairfield. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Tuna tartare

  • 8 oz steak of fresh raw tuna (cubed) 
  • 1 cup of teriyaki sauce 
  • 2 cloves of fresh garlic 
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh ginger 
  • 1/4 cup of pineapple base 
  • 1 habanero pepper, diced 
  • 2 scallions 
  • 1/2 cup of sweet chili sauce  
  • 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
  • 1/2 of an orange or fresh orange juice

Mix all ingredients together, and garnish with sauce. 

Tiradito (fruit ceviche)

  • Sliced tuna and salmon 
  • Fresh fruit 
  • Watermelon 
  • Pineapple 
  • Cucumber 
  • Green apple 
  • Orange segments
  • Same sauce from tuna tartar 
  • Tostadas (fried corn tortillas ) for serving

RELATED: Meal House: Red wine chipotle mole BBQ sauce

RELATED: Meal House: Pineapple stuffing recipe with FOX61's Lindsey Kane's family

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 