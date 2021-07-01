Meal House: Red, White & Blue Surf Burger

HARTFORD, Conn. — Red, White & Blue Surf Burger
Burger INGREDIENTS
2 Cans of Safe Catch Salmon
1 Egg
½ Heaping Cup of Quick Oats
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp dried ginger
Salt & Pepper to taste
Top with Pepper Jack cheese slice
Slaw INGREDIENTS
1/2 Red Cabbage (medium size)
1 tsp dried ginger
1/2 tsp onion powder
salt & pepper to taste
2 Tbls mayonnaise
1 Tbls apple cider vinegar
1 Tbls lemon juice or squeeze ½ lemon
TOOLS YOU'LL NEED
2 Medium Mixing Bowl
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Spatula
Aluminum Foil
Cooking Spray
Egg Ring (Nice to have)
Knife & Cutting Board
INSTRUCTIONS
Burger Steps
Beat egg in mixing bowl, add dry spices, mix until incorporated
Flake two cans of salmon in the can (do not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl
Put Quick Oats in a blender and pulse until a medium-coarse flour is achieved, then add to mixing bowl
Fold ingredients with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 mins)
Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate
Coat foil generously with cooking spray
Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape
Cook each side 3-4 minutes on grill, or until golden brown
Add cheese before removing from grill
Slaw Steps
- Finely shred half a medium red cabbage
- Mix wet and dry ingredients in mixing bowl until incorporated
- Add Cabbage & toss until evenly dressed
- Cover & set aside in refrigerator (Can make in advance)
SERVING SUGGESTION
Salmon is an amazingly versatile source of lean protein and Omega-3’s, so feel free to sauce with your favorites: barbecue, sweet chili, or an herb ranch. Also, add your favorite burger toppings too: lettuce, tomato, pickles or whatever your family enjoys. This recipe makes 4 Salmon Burgers.
