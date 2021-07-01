Meal House: Red, White & Blue Surf Burger

Salmon is an amazingly versatile source of lean protein and Omega-3’s

Red, White & Blue Surf Burger

Burger INGREDIENTS

2 Cans of Safe Catch Salmon

1 Egg

½ Heaping Cup of Quick Oats

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried ginger

Salt & Pepper to taste

Top with Pepper Jack cheese slice

Slaw INGREDIENTS

1/2 Red Cabbage (medium size)

1 tsp dried ginger

1/2 tsp onion powder

salt & pepper to taste

2 Tbls mayonnaise

1 Tbls apple cider vinegar

1 Tbls lemon juice or squeeze ½ lemon

TOOLS YOU'LL NEED

2 Medium Mixing Bowl

Measuring Cups & Spoons

Spatula

Aluminum Foil

Cooking Spray

Egg Ring (Nice to have)

Knife & Cutting Board

INSTRUCTIONS

Burger Steps

Beat egg in mixing bowl, add dry spices, mix until incorporated

Flake two cans of salmon in the can (do not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl

Put Quick Oats in a blender and pulse until a medium-coarse flour is achieved, then add to mixing bowl

Fold ingredients with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 mins)

Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate

Coat foil generously with cooking spray

Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape

Cook each side 3-4 minutes on grill, or until golden brown

Add cheese before removing from grill

Slaw Steps

Finely shred half a medium red cabbage

Mix wet and dry ingredients in mixing bowl until incorporated

Add Cabbage & toss until evenly dressed

Cover & set aside in refrigerator (Can make in advance)

SERVING SUGGESTION

Salmon is an amazingly versatile source of lean protein and Omega-3’s, so feel free to sauce with your favorites: barbecue, sweet chili, or an herb ranch. Also, add your favorite burger toppings too: lettuce, tomato, pickles or whatever your family enjoys. This recipe makes 4 Salmon Burgers.

