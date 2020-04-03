x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

meal-house

Meal House: Risotto Paella from Carbone's Ristorante

The restaurant has launched "The Lenten Table" menu, running during dinner service every Friday during Lent

Risotto Paella

Serves 2

1 cup diced onion

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 tsp. saffron

16 mussels

8 clams

4 oz. calamari

4 shrimp

4 cups Arborio rice

1 cup white wine

2 Tbsp. mascarpone

4 oz. unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley

1 cup fish stock

Sweat down ½ cup of diced onion in extra virgin olive oil.  Add 2 cups of Arborio rice, stirring in fish stock until cooked.  Add salt, pepper and saffron.  Add mussels, clams and calamari; add white wine and cover until shells are open on mussels and clams.  Add shrimp and cover until cooked.  Stir in mascarpone cheese and butter, stirring gently.

Serve and top with fresh parsley and parmesan cheese.