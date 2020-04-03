Meal House: Risotto Paella from Carbone's Ristorante

Sweat down ½ cup of diced onion in extra virgin olive oil. Add 2 cups of Arborio rice, stirring in fish stock until cooked. Add salt, pepper and saffron. Add mussels, clams and calamari; add white wine and cover until shells are open on mussels and clams. Add shrimp and cover until cooked. Stir in mascarpone cheese and butter, stirring gently.