Meal House: Risotto Paella from Carbone's Ristorante

Risotto Paella
Serves 2
1 cup diced onion
Pinch of salt and pepper
2 tsp. saffron
16 mussels
8 clams
4 oz. calamari
4 shrimp
4 cups Arborio rice
1 cup white wine
2 Tbsp. mascarpone
4 oz. unsalted butter
2 Tbsp. parmesan cheese
Fresh parsley
1 cup fish stock
Sweat down ½ cup of diced onion in extra virgin olive oil. Add 2 cups of Arborio rice, stirring in fish stock until cooked. Add salt, pepper and saffron. Add mussels, clams and calamari; add white wine and cover until shells are open on mussels and clams. Add shrimp and cover until cooked. Stir in mascarpone cheese and butter, stirring gently.
Serve and top with fresh parsley and parmesan cheese.