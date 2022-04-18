x
Meal House

Meal House: Salmon Salad with BRIO Italian Grille

BRIO Italian Grille at Westfarms shares with us their delicious Salmon Salad recipe!

HARTFORD, Conn. — The weather is getting warmer and that means only one thing for restaurants – al fresco dining!  Executive Chef Mekki Farfara from BRIO Italian Grille at Westfarms shows us how cook up something that is perfect to eat on their patio on a warm-weather day.

Ingredients (makes 2):

  • Two 4-ounce Salmon Fillets
  • 6 - 8 spears Asparagus trimmed of woody parts
  • 6 ounces Mesclun Mix
  • 6 ounces chopped Salad Greens
  • 4 - 6 ounces Balsamic Dressing
  • 4 ounces chopped Tomatoes divided
  • 1 1/2 ounces crispy Potatoes for garnish
  • 4 tablespoons crumbled Feta Cheese

Instructions:

  • Place salmon on a medium-hot grill. Grill salmon on both sides until cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.
  • Grill asparagus spears until crisp-tender. Set aside and keep warm.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine mesclun and salad greens.
  • Drizzle in balsamic dressing.
  • Add half of the chopped tomatoes. Gently toss ingredients.
  • Place 1/2 of greens in the center of each serving plate.
  • Place 1 salmon fillet on top of each.
  • Position 1/2 asparagus spears on the side of each plate.
  • Top with crispy potatoes.
  • Add crumbled feta and remaining chopped tomatoes.

