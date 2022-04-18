Meal House: Salmon Salad with BRIO Italian Grille

HARTFORD, Conn. — The weather is getting warmer and that means only one thing for restaurants – al fresco dining! Executive Chef Mekki Farfara from BRIO Italian Grille at Westfarms shows us how cook up something that is perfect to eat on their patio on a warm-weather day.
Ingredients (makes 2):
- Two 4-ounce Salmon Fillets
- 6 - 8 spears Asparagus trimmed of woody parts
- 6 ounces Mesclun Mix
- 6 ounces chopped Salad Greens
- 4 - 6 ounces Balsamic Dressing
- 4 ounces chopped Tomatoes divided
- 1 1/2 ounces crispy Potatoes for garnish
- 4 tablespoons crumbled Feta Cheese
Instructions:
- Place salmon on a medium-hot grill. Grill salmon on both sides until cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.
- Grill asparagus spears until crisp-tender. Set aside and keep warm.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine mesclun and salad greens.
- Drizzle in balsamic dressing.
- Add half of the chopped tomatoes. Gently toss ingredients.
- Place 1/2 of greens in the center of each serving plate.
- Place 1 salmon fillet on top of each.
- Position 1/2 asparagus spears on the side of each plate.
- Top with crispy potatoes.
- Add crumbled feta and remaining chopped tomatoes.
