Meal House: Salmon Salad with BRIO Italian Grille

BRIO Italian Grille at Westfarms shares with us their delicious Salmon Salad recipe!

HARTFORD, Conn. — The weather is getting warmer and that means only one thing for restaurants – al fresco dining! Executive Chef Mekki Farfara from BRIO Italian Grille at Westfarms shows us how cook up something that is perfect to eat on their patio on a warm-weather day.

Ingredients (makes 2):

Two 4-ounce Salmon Fillets

6 - 8 spears Asparagus trimmed of woody parts

6 ounces Mesclun Mix

6 ounces chopped Salad Greens

4 - 6 ounces Balsamic Dressing

4 ounces chopped Tomatoes divided

1 1/2 ounces crispy Potatoes for garnish

4 tablespoons crumbled Feta Cheese

Instructions:

Place salmon on a medium-hot grill. Grill salmon on both sides until cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.

Grill asparagus spears until crisp-tender. Set aside and keep warm.

In a large mixing bowl, combine mesclun and salad greens.

Drizzle in balsamic dressing.

Add half of the chopped tomatoes. Gently toss ingredients.

Place 1/2 of greens in the center of each serving plate.

Place 1 salmon fillet on top of each.

Position 1/2 asparagus spears on the side of each plate.

Top with crispy potatoes.

Add crumbled feta and remaining chopped tomatoes.

