Meal House: Seacoast Mushroom Tart

From Sift Bakeshop in Mystic

Puff Pastry

Water 21 oz or 600 g

White Vinegar 0.5 oz or 14g

Salt 2 oz or 60 g

Butter (softened) 15 oz or 440 g

All-Purpose Flour 49 oz or 1400 g

Beurrage

Butter (softened) 56 oz or 1600 g

All-Purpose Flour 24 oz or 700 g

Day 1

In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine all ingredients. Develop for two minutes on low speed. Check the moisture content and consistency. Continue on low speed for an additional 4 minutes. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet tray, wrap tightly with plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour. Mix the additional softened butter and flour on low speed until smooth and form into a rectangular shape using a half-sized sheet tray as a form. Line the sheet tray with plastic wrap and press the softened butter evenly into the form. Chill overnight.

Day 2

Remove the chilled beurrage and allow to temper for 30 minutes. Remove the dough and invert onto a lightly floured bench. Place the butter form on one side of the dough, allowing enough space for the other side of the dough to wrap over the top of the butter, sandwiching the butter between the two sides of the dough. Gently and evenly roll the sandwiched dough out to four times the original length. Fold the dough into thirds. Return to the sheet tray and relax the glutens in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Repeat this step three additional times, then return to the refrigerator and rest overnight.

Day 3

Roll the puff pastry out approximately 1/4" thick. Cut into 3" x 12" rectangles. Using a sharp paring knife, make a perforated inclusion 1/2" around the perimeter of the rectangle. You are essentially making a tart shell. Transfer onto a parchment-lined sheet tray. Put another piece of parchment paper and another sheet tray on top to provide a weight for even baking. Bake at 365° F for 30 to 35 minutes, or until deeply caramelized. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.

