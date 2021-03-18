Meal House: Single Best Hot Fudge

The trick is to use Agave instead of Corn Syrup

HARTFORD, Conn. — You may be wondering why I’m posting hot fudge sauce in the winter. Because hot fudge makes eating ice cream in the winter acceptable! Plus, this hot fudge is so incredibly amazing that I promise you’ll find yourself eating hot fudge in ways you never imagined: by the spoonful, over fruit, cookies or brownies, drizzled over crêpes, etc. etc.

You may even consider it as an alternative to toothpaste! LOL. I can’t say I haven’t tried or contemplated trying all of these options…

This recipe for hot fudge doesn’t use your typical corn syrup (which has a pretty bad reputation) or condensed milk (which can make your hot fudge harden when poured over ice cream!). Instead, I use agave nectar, which is a perfect alternative if you don’t want to use corn syrup. Agave nectar is flavorless and sweet and provides a similar “gloss” that corn syrup provides!

I hope your holiday season is filled with family, laughter, and lots of hot fudge!

Makes: about 2 cups of hot fudge

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

THE INGREDIENTS

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips (or sub semisweet or milk chocolate for a sweeter sauce)

2/3 cup heavy cream

½ cup agave nectar (or sub corn syrup if you prefer!)

½ cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons salted butter (or sub unsalted butter + a pinch of salt)

1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

TIP: using really good quality chocolate and cocoa powder will yield a super high quality hot fudge!

THE STEPS

In a medium saucepan, add agave nectar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, cocoa powder and dark brown sugar. Turn stove heat to medium-high. While stirring often, bring mixture to a simmer and then a boil. The mixture will rise in the pot, as if it was about to boil over. Once the sauce rises almost to the top of the pan, immediately turn heat down to the lowest setting.

The bubbles will subside. Add chocolate chips and butter. Stir until smooth and creamy. Turn heat off and serve! You’ll notice the fudge thickens more and more as it cools.

To store: place in an airtight microwave safe container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator!