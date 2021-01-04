Meal House: Spaghetti with Olive Oil & Garlic from Tastefully Grace

Settle a pasta craving!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Weekend or weekday, a big bowl of fuss-free, simple pasta makes all the stresses of life go away.

THE INGREDIENTS

1-pound thin spaghetti (regular spaghetti is a bit thicker and angel hair is a bit thinner)

½ head garlic, about 6 large garlic cloves

¾ cup fresh Italian parsley, roughly chopped

½ cup + 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (or parmesan), plus more to garnish

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more to taste)

THE STEPS

For the pasta: Boil pasta until al dente, according to cooking instructions on the package.

For garlic oil: While pasta is boiling, in a blender or food processor, add ½ head of garlic (about 6 large garlic cloves) and ½ cup olive oil. Blend until garlic is almost smooth (garlic looks like small flecks).

For assembly: Add garlic oil to a medium pot over medium-low heat. Add hot pepper flakes and a pinch of salt, and bring oil to a gentle simmer. Let simmer for 1 minute, and then turn the burner off. Add pasta. Stir until combined.

Add chopped parsley and grated Parmigiano. Stir well. Pasta should look slightly glossy. If the pasta doesn’t look glossy, add 1-2 more tablespoons of olive oil, stirring again.

Plate in shallow bowls with more grated Parmigiano and a sprinkle of fresh parsley. Enjoy!

