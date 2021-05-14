Meal House: Spring quinoa salad, crustless spinach quiche with Stylish Spoon

Stylish Spoon is a gluten, dairy, and soy-free bakery and also provides recipes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ilana Eck, the founder of Stylish Spoons, shows us how to make Spring Quinoa Salad with Mint and Peas, along with a Crustless Spinach Quiche.

You can learn more here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 C. chicken or vegetable stock (preferably low sodium)

1 C. quinoa

1 C. frozen shelled peas

1 C. frozen shelled edamame (or 1 additional cup of peas)

1/2 C. yellow bell pepper, chopped (about 1/2 pepper)

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 Tbs. olive oil

2 Tbs. champagne vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

1/8 C. fresh mint (packed), minced

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring stock to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. While waiting for stock to boil, place quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse under warm water for 2 minutes to wash away the natural (but bitter) outer layer of the grain. Once stock is boiling, add quinoa and return to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover saucepan and simmer until quinoa has absorbed most of the liquid, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover, fluff with a fork and set aside to cool at room temperature.

While quinoa is cooking, sauté vegetables. Coat skillet with nonstick spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add peas and edamame and sauté until cooked through. Add yellow peppers and cook until just slightly soft.

In a medium bowl combine garlic, olive oil, vinegar, mint, salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined. Add cooled quinoa, sautéed vegetables and stir gently with a fork to keep quinoa fluffy; fold in Pecorino. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

Ingredients

8 eggs or 2 small cartons of egg beaters

1/2 container of low fat whipped cottage cheese or fat free ricotta (about 8 oz. total)

4 oz. low fat cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz. Cabot chipotle cheddar cheese or pepper jack, shredded

1 large red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium yellow Spanish onion, chopped

1 bunch of spinach, stems removed and chopped (or 1 bag of pre-washed baby spinach, chopped)

1 Tbs. olive oil (or cooking spray)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a large ceramic fluted quiche dish or glass pie dish with cooking spray.

Heat olive oil (or cooking spray) in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion until translucent. Reduce heat to medium and add red peppers. Once peppers have softened, add chopped spinach. Sauté until spinach is completely wilted and most of the moisture has cooked off. Cool vegetables slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg beaters, cottage cheese and shredded cheeses. Either mix the cooled vegetables into egg mixture or if vegetables are still very warm pour egg mixture over warm vegetables in bottom of quiche dish to prevent hot vegetables from cooking the eggs.

Place quiche in center of oven and bake for 45 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling, center is firm and top is golden brown. Cool slightly before cutting into eight wedges and serve warm.

