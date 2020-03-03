x
Meal House: The Impossible Melt with Wayback Burgers

There's a wave of new meatless menu items!

Wayback Burger has taken the Impossible plant-based burger and added a Wayback twist: We turned it into a meatless Melt with spicy garlic aioli sauce, topped with swiss cheese and sautéed onions, sandwiched between two toasted, inverted buttered buns. It’s a meatless burger for meat lovers!

• Impossible burger is made with soy and potato proteins

• The secret sauce in the Impossible patty is called heme (pronounced Heem).

• Heme is the same iron rich molecule found in a beef burger -but this is taken from the roots of a soy plant

• Heme is what makes the plant-based patty - look, cook, smell, sizzle and taste just like a real beef burger! 