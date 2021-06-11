Meal House: Toro Loco's 'Relay for Life' tacos and margaritas

Ancho chile grilled chicken tacos with purple cabbage slaw and Morado margaritas show support for Farmington cancer fundraiser.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Toro Loco, one of Farmington's premier tapas-style restaurants is, raising funds for a beloved local cause, Farmington Valley's Relay for Life. On Sunday, June 13th, the restaurant will transform its signature red and grey motif to add in elements of purple, The American Cancer Society's official cancer awareness ribbon color.

Even the menu is getting a splash of purple with items like the Morado Margarita, a purple-hued pomegranate and blueberry margarita, alongside a signature Relay for Life taco featuring ancho rubbed grilled chicken, purple cabbage slaw, and pasilla pepper crema topped with papas fritas and queso fundido on a blue corn tortilla. Here's how it's done:

Ancho Chile grilled chicken taco

1# chicken breast marinated with ancho Chile powder to ur spice level

Crushed garlic 4 cloves

Lime juice of 2 limes

Cilantro chopped 1 bunch

Marinate overnight then grill until fully cooked let rest five minutes sliced thin

Purple cabbage slaw

1/4 head cabbage shredded

Sour cream 3 oz

Lime juice 2 limes

Chile powder 1 tspoon

Mix all together minimum 4 hours before serving

Assembly

Try to find the best quality heirloom tortillas possible lightly warm on the grill play sliced chicken on top of tortilla next add your marinated purple cabbage slaw followed by crispy french fries and topped off with your favorite cheese sauce known as Fundido.

Enjoy!

Morado margaritas

1.5 oz blanco tequila

.5 oz lime juice

1 oz blueberry purée

.5 oz pomegranate simple syrup