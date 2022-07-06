Meal House: Vampiro Tacos by Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern

The Simsbury eatery is putting spice into these delicious tacos.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Check out this fun recipe from Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury!

Vampiro Tacos

For the rub:

6 whole guajillo peppers

6 whole pasilla peppers

3 Tbsp cumin (whole)

3 Tbsp coriander (whole)

3 Tbsp black pepper (whole)

Preheat the oven to 350, and place all ingredients on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Take tops off of and de-seed peppers. Blend in a spice grinder, coffee grinder, or blender until all smooth.

For the avocado crema:

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup kewpie mayo (use sour cream if not available)

3 limes

1 avocado (ripe)

Mix together sour cream and mayo. Zest all three limes and add the juice of two to the sour cream mix. Season with salt to taste. Peel and seed avocado. In a food processor work avocado until smooth. Fold smooth avocado into sour cream mixture.

For the tacos:

1/2 lb ground beef

3 Tbsp rub (use a store-bought taco spice mix if desired)

6 tortillas

1.5 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese

2 Tbsp diced raw onion

2 Tbsp cilantro

2 Tbsp avocado crema

In a med-high heat pan, saute ground beef (at the restaurant we use brisket that has been smoked and braised for 14 hrs, we know nobody got time for that) until browned, add rub and salt to taste.

Reserve some of the leftover fat from the beef, remove meat from the pan and set it aside.

Turn pan heat down to low-med and add tortillas (2 at a time) and a bit of the reserved beef fat.

Top each tortilla with some cheese and let slowly melt. Add beef to each tortilla, then onion, cilantro and crema. Fold in half.

Let cheese leak out the sides getting crispy and really nice and delish. Enjoy!

