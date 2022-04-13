Meal House: Manhattans with Bloomfield's Waypoint Spirits

CONNECTICUT, USA — Waypoint Spirits is a distillery in Bloomfield that carries high-quality, craft spirit brands that they say is perfect for Connecticut.
The company was founded in 2015 and says they take pride in its Connecticut roots.
For today's Meal House, they share with us a recipe to make a quick and tasty Manhattan:
Ingredients
- 2 oz bourbon
- ¾ oz sweet vermouth
- 2 dash bitters
Instructions
- Stir with ice
- Strain into a martini glass
- Garnish with Luxardo cherry on top
