x
Meal House

Meal House: Manhattans with Bloomfield's Waypoint Spirits

Waypoint Spirits was founding in Connecticut in 2015 and takes pride in their nutmeg state roots.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Waypoint Spirits is a distillery in Bloomfield that carries high-quality, craft spirit brands that they say is perfect for Connecticut. 

The company was founded in 2015 and says they take pride in its Connecticut roots. 

For today's Meal House, they share with us a recipe to make a quick and tasty Manhattan:

Ingredients

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • ¾ oz sweet vermouth
  • 2 dash bitters

Instructions

  • Stir with ice
  • Strain into a martini glass
  • Garnish with Luxardo cherry on top

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

