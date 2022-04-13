Meal House: Manhattans with Bloomfield's Waypoint Spirits

Waypoint Spirits was founding in Connecticut in 2015 and takes pride in their nutmeg state roots.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Waypoint Spirits is a distillery in Bloomfield that carries high-quality, craft spirit brands that they say is perfect for Connecticut.

The company was founded in 2015 and says they take pride in its Connecticut roots.

For today's Meal House, they share with us a recipe to make a quick and tasty Manhattan:

Ingredients

2 oz bourbon

¾ oz sweet vermouth

2 dash bitters

Instructions

Stir with ice

Strain into a martini glass

Garnish with Luxardo cherry on top

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

