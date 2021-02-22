Meal House: Wood-n-Tap celebrates National Margarita Day

Nothing, including the COVID-19 pandemic, is keeping the restaurants from celebrating Monday with $3 drinks and a $39 "Fiesta Pack".

HARTFORD, Conn. — How do you like your margarita - on the rocks, frozen, or straight up? Today's the day to enjoy the beverage that tastes like the summer sun.

Hartford Restaurant Group's Beverage Director, Michael Knudsen, and Culinary Director, Chef Chanteun Thanh joined FOX61's Meal House to share the goodies that Wood-n-Tap is preparing for patrons Monday.

The restaurant is celebrating National Margarita Day on February 22 with $3 drinks and a $39 "Fiesta Pack!"

Margaritas are available in-house and to-go. The "Fiesta Pack!" is really for those who want to celebrate at home with Margarita Day-inspired appetizers.

Recipes

MARGARITA

IN A MIXING GLASS 3/4 FILLED WITH ICE ADD:

-1 1/2 OZ CAZADORES REPOSADO

-1 1/2 OZ LIME JUCE

-1 OZ AGAVE NECTAR

Shake Pour into specialty glass Garnish - lime wedge/orange slice

STEAK TACO:

1 FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA

LIME SLAW 1 CUP

MARINATED STEAK 1LB

GUAJILLO SAUCE 1/2 CUP

AVOCADO AIOLI 1/2 CUP

MICRO CILANTRO FOR GARNISH

LIME WEDGES (OPTIONAL)

Marinate one of your favorite steaks overnight with fajita seasoning, in this case, we have teres major, but you can use any thin-slicing steak like skirt or flank Grill the steak to the desired doneness, we prefer medium-rare to medium for hours At this point, we want to rest the steak into small pieces and begin assembly On the bottom goes the lime slaw, followed by steak, then the avocado aioli and Guajillo sauce Garnish with micro cilantro and serve with lime wedges

Wood-n-Tap restaurants say nothing, including COVID, is keeping them from celebrating National Margarita Day.

“It’s been a tough winter, and a tough 12 months for that matter given all the COVID –related changes,” said Phil Barnett, co-founder and co-owner of Hartford Restaurant Group, parents company to the Wood-n-Tap restaurants. “We wanted to keep our Margarita Day tradition alive with our $3 margaritas that day, a tradition our Wood-n-Tap restaurants are well known for” he continued. “And given the COVID restrictions, we added the $3 drinks for carry-out for those who want to mark the day and a traditional margarita at home.”

The “Fiesta Pack” includes a choice of six tacos (a mix-n-match of steak, chicken, and fish) cilantro lime rice, chips and salsa, and cookies for dessert.