Meal House

Yuzu ponzu salmon bowl by Pokeworks: Meal House

Pokeworks offers Hawaiian-inspired and healthy bowls across the United States.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Pokeworks offers delicious and healthy Hawaiian-inspired cuisine in multiple locations across the United States. 

Pokeworks shares their recipe for Yuzu ponzu salmon bowl. 

Ingredients

Atlantic salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, pineapple, cilantro, Ponzu Fresh flavor, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, onion crisps

Step By Step

  1. Pick your base! We offer Cauliflower Rice, Kale Noodles, Mixed Greens, White Rice or Brown Rice. (using white rice for the bowl)
  2. Pick your Protein! We scoop the fresh salmon into a mixing bowl. (2 scoop regular/3 scoop large)
  3. Add your Mix-ins! - Cucumber, onion, pineapple, and cilantro is what comes in these signature works.  You can add other mix-in options if you do a build your own. No limits on these.  
  4. Add your flavor! Ponzu flavor on medium. Our ponzu is a Citrus infused soy sauce
  5. Toppings! Top it with the good stuff. Seaweed Salad and green onions is what the Yuzu Ponzu Salmon bowl has on it.
  6. Don't forget your crunchies! Sesame seeds and Crispy onions

