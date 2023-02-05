x
Meal House

Making NY strip steak tacos and margaritas with Rosa Mexicano

Chef Manuel with Rosa Mexicano shows us how to assemble the restaurant's delicious New York strip steak taco as well as a margarita!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — With the warming weather and the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday, your mind may be wandering towards more celebratory foods.

Chef Manuel with Rosa Mexicano shows us how to assemble the restaurant's delicious New York strip steak taco as well as a margarita that they plan on serving on Cinco de Mayo.

Learn more about Rosa Mexicano, located in West Hartford, here

NY strip steak assembly:

Grill NY strip steak

Slice steak

Build the taco starting with a tortilla

Add the steak

Add some guacamole

Add pico de gallo 

Add cotija cheese

Enjoy! 

Margarita steps:

(This drink will be served on the rocks.)

Combine tequila, brandy, and both pomegranate and lime juices in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a salt-rimmed cocktail glass or a salt-rimmed, ice-filled margarita glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel

And enjoy!

   

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

