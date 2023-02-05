Making NY strip steak tacos and margaritas with Rosa Mexicano

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — With the warming weather and the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday, your mind may be wandering towards more celebratory foods.
Chef Manuel with Rosa Mexicano shows us how to assemble the restaurant's delicious New York strip steak taco as well as a margarita that they plan on serving on Cinco de Mayo.
Learn more about Rosa Mexicano, located in West Hartford, here.
NY strip steak assembly:
Grill NY strip steak
Slice steak
Build the taco starting with a tortilla
Add the steak
Add some guacamole
Add pico de gallo
Add cotija cheese
Enjoy!
Margarita steps:
(This drink will be served on the rocks.)
Combine tequila, brandy, and both pomegranate and lime juices in a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and shake until chilled.
Strain into a salt-rimmed cocktail glass or a salt-rimmed, ice-filled margarita glass.
Garnish with a lime wheel
And enjoy!
