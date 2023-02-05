Making NY strip steak tacos and margaritas with Rosa Mexicano

Chef Manuel with Rosa Mexicano shows us how to assemble the restaurant's delicious New York strip steak taco as well as a margarita!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — With the warming weather and the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday, your mind may be wandering towards more celebratory foods.

Chef Manuel with Rosa Mexicano shows us how to assemble the restaurant's delicious New York strip steak taco as well as a margarita that they plan on serving on Cinco de Mayo.

Learn more about Rosa Mexicano, located in West Hartford, here.

NY strip steak assembly:

Grill NY strip steak

Slice steak

Build the taco starting with a tortilla

Add the steak

Add some guacamole

Add pico de gallo

Add cotija cheese

Enjoy!

Margarita steps:

(This drink will be served on the rocks.)

Combine tequila, brandy, and both pomegranate and lime juices in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a salt-rimmed cocktail glass or a salt-rimmed, ice-filled margarita glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel

And enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.