CONNECTICUT, USA — Now that it's officially summer, with warmer days and sunshine, we're all looking for lighter recipes for mealtime.

Hartford Baking Co. shows us how to make a delicious Panzanella salad. Combine your leftover Hartford Baking Co. bread with fresh vegetables from the farmers' market for this perfect summer salad!

Hartford Baking Co. is known for its delicious bread. During the growing season, the selection in its pastry case is determined not by the bakers but by the local farms they partner with for fantastic fruits and vegetables.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of good olive oil

1 small French bread or boule, cut into 1-inch cubes (6 cups - or the equivalent amount of stale bread).

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

2 large, ripe tomatoes cut into 1-inch cubes and sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

20 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons of capers, drained

Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 teaspoon of finely minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons of champagne vinegar

1/2 cup of good olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan.

Add the bread and salt and gook over low to medium-low heat, tossing frequently for 10 minutes or until nicely browned. Add more oil if needed.

For the vinaigrette, whisk together the ingredients.

In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, basil, and capers.

Add the bread cubes and toss with the vinaigrette.

Season liberally with salt and pepper.

Serve, or allow the salad to sit for about half an hour for the flavors to blend.

Enjoy!

