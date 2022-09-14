Pastor tacos, ceviche recipe from Frida in West Hartford

Learn how to make this delicious recipe from Frida, a Mexican cuisine restaurant in West Hartford!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The founder of Friday West Hartford, Sarah Sanchez, stops by to show us how to make delicious pastor tacos and ceviche!

Sanchez, who is Colombian, said on Frida's website that she's very attached to Mexican culture with thanks to her husband. Sanchez and the Frida crew serve amazing meals at their West Hartford location. Learn more and see their menu here!

Pastor Tacos

Marinade

2 pounds of boneless pork

1 ounce of guajillo peppers, cleaned and seed removed. About 4 peppers.

1 ounce of achiote paste

1/4 cup of pineapple juice

1/4 cup of white vinegar

3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon of Mexican oregano

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 cloves

1 1/4 teaspoon of salt

Marinate the pork for 4 hours before or overnight

Tacos

2 pounds of pork butt shoulder cut in1/3 inch steaks

Salt and pepper to season the meat

1 medium size white onion cut into slices

1 fresh pineapple cut into squares

1 medium size bunch of cilantro (washed and finely chopped)

1 medium size onion finely chopped

12 corn tortillas

A good spicy salsa, green or red your choice.

Frida Ceviche

Mix ceviche or (tiritas de pescado) fish strips adding octopus, cucumber, shrimp, salt, and a little pinch of Mexican oregano.

From Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, in the state of Guerrero, where it is usually prepared using sailfish or marlin, the fish is finely sliced into small 2-inch stripes of about (for fish 5.25 ounces) 1/4 inch in thickness.

4 ounces of octopus

4 large shrimp

1 tiger shrimp

2 slices of avocado

1 cup of red onions or less

4.25 ounces of cucumber

1/2 cup of fresh lime

Salt, pepper, oregano (to taste)

Quickly marinate with lime juice and then mix with red onion slices, and cucumber, and seasoned with oregano, salt, and pepper.

Traditionally served with corn tostadas or saltine crackers, it is very similar to ceviche but in Frida West Hartford adding shrimp, and octopus.

