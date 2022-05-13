Meal House: Pineapple stuffing recipe with FOX61's Lindsey Kane's family

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're celebrating all things "mom" this week. In today's "Made by Mom," FOX61 reporter Lindsey Kane is cooking with her mother!
Check out the recipe below to learn how to make a delicious pineapple stuffing!
Ingredients
- 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple (with juice)
- 1 stick of butter
- 1-cup sugar
- 4 eggs
- 6 slices of bread
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Lightly grease a baking dish
Slice bread into 1-inch cubes and set aside
Melt butter
In a bowl, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs, and pineapple
Add bread cubes and stir until most of the cubes are coated
Transfer into the baking dish
Bake until the top browns (approximately 1 hour)
Enjoy!
