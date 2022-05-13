x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Meal House: Pineapple stuffing recipe with FOX61's Lindsey Kane's family

Check out the recipe to learn how to make a delicious pineapple stuffing!

More Videos

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're celebrating all things "mom" this week. In today's "Made by Mom," FOX61 reporter Lindsey Kane is cooking with her mother!

Check out the recipe below to learn how to make a delicious pineapple stuffing!

Ingredients

  • 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple (with juice)
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1-cup sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 6 slices of bread

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Lightly grease a baking dish

Slice bread into 1-inch cubes and set aside

Melt butter

In a bowl, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs, and pineapple

Add bread cubes and stir until most of the cubes are coated

Transfer into the baking dish

Bake until the top browns (approximately 1 hour)

Enjoy!

RELATED: Meal House: Making meatballs with FOX61's Julia LeBlanc and her family

RELATED: Meal House: Glazed lemon-orange cake

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 