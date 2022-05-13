Meal House: Pineapple stuffing recipe with FOX61's Lindsey Kane's family

Check out the recipe to learn how to make a delicious pineapple stuffing!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're celebrating all things "mom" this week. In today's "Made by Mom," FOX61 reporter Lindsey Kane is cooking with her mother!

Check out the recipe below to learn how to make a delicious pineapple stuffing!

Ingredients

20 ounce can of crushed pineapple (with juice)

1 stick of butter

1-cup sugar

4 eggs

6 slices of bread

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Lightly grease a baking dish

Slice bread into 1-inch cubes and set aside

Melt butter

In a bowl, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs, and pineapple

Add bread cubes and stir until most of the cubes are coated

Transfer into the baking dish

Bake until the top browns (approximately 1 hour)

Enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM