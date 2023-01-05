Veggie burger recipe by Plan b restaurant

It's National Burger Month! Here's a recipe if you want to celebrate all things burgers but want to avoid meat.

CONNECTICUT, USA — May is National Burger Month, and we're kicking things off with a recipe highlighting how innovative burgers have gotten over the years.

The restaurant Plan b shows us how to make a delicious veggie burger to kick off this month!

Learn more about Plan b here.

Ingredients

1 can of kidney beans

1 can of chickpeas

1 can of black beans

4 cups of sun-dried tomatoes

4 cups of shredded carrots

2 quarts of shredded button mushrooms

4 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons of cumin

1 tablespoon of onion powder

6 cups of rolled oats

1 pound of prepped quinoa

1 quart of sauteed chop mushrooms

1 pound of caramelized onions

Instructions:

Open beans and drain well before placing them in a large mixing bowl.

Mash the chickpeas by hand and combine them with the beans in the mixing bowl.

Cook the quinoa on the stove in 3 cups of water for 12-15 minutes, covered with a pan top.

After 12-15 minutes, take a fork and fluff, let cool, and transfer bowl with beans.

Puree the sun-dried tomatoes in a blender or robot coupe, and transfer to the mixing bowl with beans.

Shred carrots and button mushrooms and add to the bean mix in the bowl.

Chop the onions and mushroom by hand and saute them till golden brown and add to mix in the bowl.

Form a veggie burger patty ball and place on the stove with medium/low heat for 3 minutes on each side and serve.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

