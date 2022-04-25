Meal House: Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish from Flora

Flora is a mostly vegan restaurant and bar in West Hartford Center that caters to dietary needs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Flora in West Hartford shares their Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish recipe off of their spring brunch menu.

Flora is a mostly vegan restaurant and bar in West Hartford Center. They cater to dietary needs and also have a new patio area. In May, Flora plans to extend their brunch hours into Saturday as well as Sunday.

Ingredients:

Danish:

pastry dough square 8"x4"

4 tablespoons almond 'ricotta'

3 tablespoons raspberry jam

1 tablespoon ground pistachio

2 tablespoons JustEggs

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Score and dock dough

Brush 'egg' wash on crust

Spread jam over the docked area

Dollop ricotta over jam and bake at 450 Fahrenheit for 9 minute

Cool and drizzle the glaze from a spoon and sprinkle with pistachio

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

