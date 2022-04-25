x
Meal House

Meal House: Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish from Flora

Flora is a mostly vegan restaurant and bar in West Hartford Center that caters to dietary needs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Flora in West Hartford shares their Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish recipe off of their spring brunch menu. 

Flora is a mostly vegan restaurant and bar in West Hartford Center. They cater to dietary needs and also have a new patio area. In May, Flora plans to extend their brunch hours into Saturday as well as Sunday.

Ingredients:

Danish:

  • pastry dough square 8"x4"
  • 4 tablespoons almond 'ricotta'
  • 3 tablespoons raspberry jam
  • 1 tablespoon ground pistachio
  • 2 tablespoons JustEggs

Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

  • Score and dock dough
  • Brush 'egg' wash on crust
  • Spread jam over the docked area
  • Dollop ricotta over jam and bake at 450 Fahrenheit for 9 minute
  • Cool and drizzle the glaze from a spoon and sprinkle with pistachio

