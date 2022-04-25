Meal House: Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish from Flora

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Flora in West Hartford shares their Raspberry 'Cheese' Danish recipe off of their spring brunch menu.
Flora is a mostly vegan restaurant and bar in West Hartford Center. They cater to dietary needs and also have a new patio area. In May, Flora plans to extend their brunch hours into Saturday as well as Sunday.
Ingredients:
Danish:
- pastry dough square 8"x4"
- 4 tablespoons almond 'ricotta'
- 3 tablespoons raspberry jam
- 1 tablespoon ground pistachio
- 2 tablespoons JustEggs
Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Score and dock dough
- Brush 'egg' wash on crust
- Spread jam over the docked area
- Dollop ricotta over jam and bake at 450 Fahrenheit for 9 minute
- Cool and drizzle the glaze from a spoon and sprinkle with pistachio
