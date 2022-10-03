Sparrow Pizza Bar's arugula salad dressing and honey ricotta bruschetta recipe

Chef Adam Greenberg with Sparrow Pizza Bar makes a delicious arugula salad with a tasty bruschetta!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Adam Greenberg of West Hartford's Sparrow Pizza Bar stops by to show us how to make a delicious arugula salad with bruschetta!

Greenberg has competed several times in cooking shows. Greenberg has won five times between Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, calling himself the "all-time winningest Food Network competitor," according to the Washingtonian.

His last restaurant, Coconut Club, was located in Washington D.C. where it had to close due to COVID-19.

Greenberg, originally from West Hartford, moved back to Connecticut and partnered on Sparrow.

Learn more about Sparrow and see their menu here.

Recipe

First, make the arugula dressing:

Ingredients

50 grams of Evoo

150 grams of blend oil

50 grams of honey

200 grams of lemon juice

5 grams of kosher salt

.75 grams of xantham gum

Instructions

Place all ingredients, except the xantham gum, into a container and blend with a hand-stick blender. Slowly add the xantham gum while blending to thicken.

Once you have the dressing made, here are the next steps:



Toss arugula, mint, and dressing in a bowl with grated Parmesan.

Place in a bowl, freshly grate more parm over the top with a micro plane and serve with crispy pancetta.

Ricotta bruschetta:

For the ricotta, mix ricotta with honey, chopped thyme, and rosemary, salt, and pepper. Set it aside.

Roast butternut squash by cutting thin and tossing with olive oil, salt, and thyme, roast until cooked.

Toast your bread of liking, and spread honey ricotta over the bread.

Top with the roasted squash and finish with hot honey and sea salt.

---

