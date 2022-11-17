x
Meal House

Recipe: Balsamic turkey bacon Brussels sprouts from Body Construct

Body Construct offers fitness and nutritional programs as their goal is to help women become stronger and happier in their lives.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Body Construct Fitness was created by Lori-Ann Marchese in 2012 with the mission to help women become stronger, more confident and happier with their lives - both physically and mentally. 

On their website, Body Construct also offers fitness and nutrition programs. 

Learn more about Body Construct here.

Balsamic turkey bacon Brussels

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Brussels sprout chopped
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 onion finely chopped
  • 2-3 slices finely chopped low-sodium turkey bacon
  • Sprinkle black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven 400 degrees.

Place Brussels sprouts on a sheet pan.

Add turkey bacon, and onion, and drizzle olive oil. Mix around and spread out evenly on the sheet pan. Roast for 20-30 minutes until crispy, tender and browned.

Remove from sheet pan into a bowl, mix balsamic vinegar. Serve hot.

