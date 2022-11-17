Recipe: Balsamic turkey bacon Brussels sprouts from Body Construct

CONNECTICUT, USA — Body Construct Fitness was created by Lori-Ann Marchese in 2012 with the mission to help women become stronger, more confident and happier with their lives - both physically and mentally.
On their website, Body Construct also offers fitness and nutrition programs.
Learn more about Body Construct here.
Balsamic turkey bacon Brussels
Ingredients
- 1 pound Brussels sprout chopped
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 onion finely chopped
- 2-3 slices finely chopped low-sodium turkey bacon
- Sprinkle black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven 400 degrees.
Place Brussels sprouts on a sheet pan.
Add turkey bacon, and onion, and drizzle olive oil. Mix around and spread out evenly on the sheet pan. Roast for 20-30 minutes until crispy, tender and browned.
Remove from sheet pan into a bowl, mix balsamic vinegar. Serve hot.
