Meal House

Beer-poached shrimp and sauce recipe by Butchers & Bakers

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington.
Credit: FOX61

FARMINGTON, Conn — Summer isn't over just yet, and Butchers & Bakers has a recipe for a delicious poached shrimp dish with a sauce that you can enjoy! 

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington, the restaurant houses twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and one of central Connecticut's largest outdoor patios.

Learn more about Butchers & Bakers here

Ingredients

16 ounces of any lager 

8 ounces of water

2 ounces of Old Bay seasoning

1/2 of a white onion

2 pounds of 13/15 shrimp

Instructions

In a medium sauce pot, boil all the liquid, Old Bay, and the onion. 

Once it's boiling, add the shrimp to the beer broth. 

Cook the shrimp for six minutes on medium-low heat. 

Sauce Ingredients

2 ounces of fresh Key lime juice

1 ounce of toasted mustard seeds

1 cup of mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Sauce instructions

Add the lime juice, toasted mustard seeds and mayonnaise into a mixing bowl and stir. 

Add salt to taste. 

Let the bowl sit aside, chill until it's ready to eat with your shrimp.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

