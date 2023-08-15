Beer-poached shrimp and sauce recipe by Butchers & Bakers

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington.

FARMINGTON, Conn — Summer isn't over just yet, and Butchers & Bakers has a recipe for a delicious poached shrimp dish with a sauce that you can enjoy!

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington, the restaurant houses twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and one of central Connecticut’s largest outdoor patios.

Learn more about Butchers & Bakers here!

Ingredients

16 ounces of any lager

8 ounces of water

2 ounces of Old Bay seasoning

1/2 of a white onion

2 pounds of 13/15 shrimp

Instructions

In a medium sauce pot, boil all the liquid, Old Bay, and the onion.

Once it's boiling, add the shrimp to the beer broth.

Cook the shrimp for six minutes on medium-low heat.

Sauce Ingredients

2 ounces of fresh Key lime juice

1 ounce of toasted mustard seeds

1 cup of mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Sauce instructions

Add the lime juice, toasted mustard seeds and mayonnaise into a mixing bowl and stir.

Add salt to taste.

Let the bowl sit aside, chill until it's ready to eat with your shrimp.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





