Beer-poached shrimp and sauce recipe by Butchers & Bakers

FARMINGTON, Conn — Summer isn't over just yet, and Butchers & Bakers has a recipe for a delicious poached shrimp dish with a sauce that you can enjoy!
Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington, the restaurant houses twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and one of central Connecticut’s largest outdoor patios.
Learn more about Butchers & Bakers here!
Ingredients
16 ounces of any lager
8 ounces of water
2 ounces of Old Bay seasoning
1/2 of a white onion
2 pounds of 13/15 shrimp
Instructions
In a medium sauce pot, boil all the liquid, Old Bay, and the onion.
Once it's boiling, add the shrimp to the beer broth.
Cook the shrimp for six minutes on medium-low heat.
Sauce Ingredients
2 ounces of fresh Key lime juice
1 ounce of toasted mustard seeds
1 cup of mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
Sauce instructions
Add the lime juice, toasted mustard seeds and mayonnaise into a mixing bowl and stir.
Add salt to taste.
Let the bowl sit aside, chill until it's ready to eat with your shrimp.
