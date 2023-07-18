Recipe for chicken tikka (masala) with aromatic basmati rice by Chef Prasad

Chef Prasad shows us how to make a delicious chicken tikka (masala) recipe that's sure to satisfy any hunger craving you have!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Prasad Chinomula is an award-winning chef and two-time Honree of the famous James Beard Foundation and has made his culinary talents show in several restaurants in Connecticut.

To learn more about Chef Prasad and his restaurants, head to his website.

Garam Masala

This unique blend of dry spices is used extensively in Indian cuisine.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon of black peppercorns (optional)

2 teaspoons of coriander seeds

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon of cloves

1 cinnamon stick, 3-4 inches in length

3 teaspoons of cardamom green

2 pods of wild cardamom

1 piece of star anise

Instructions

Heat a heavy bottom pan on medium heat and sauté all the spices for three minutes.

Blend to a powder and store in an air-tight container or jar.

Chicken Tikka (Masala):

Ingredients

1.5 pounds of boneless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon of Kashmiri chili powder, otherwise known as Degi Mirch

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons of oil

2 tablespoons of butter

1 large green pepper

6 cloves of garlic

2 cups of fresh tomato puree

1/3 teaspoon of Garam Masala (instructions above)

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon of dry Fenugreek powder

1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions

Cut chicken into 2-inch cubes.

Seed and dice green pepper to 1 inch pieces.

Flat-press garlic with a chef's knife.

Preheat oven to 350 °F (you may also use a charcoal grill).

Place the chicken in a mixing bowl and combine yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, ginger and garlic paste, salt, and a tablespoon of oil. Set aside for an hour.

Place a cooling rack on a sheet pan. Place chicken on the cooling rack at least a 1/2 inch apart.

Grill the chicken in the oven for 15 minutes. Finish off with a quick broil.

Melt the butter in a large skillet and add oil.

Once the oil is hot, add garlic, peppers and cook for five minutes.

Peppers will turn soft, and the garlic will turn golden brown. Stir in tomato sauce and season with salt, cayenne pepper, and garam masala, and cook for 15 minutes. If the sauce is too runny, add a tbsp of tomato paste and mix well.

Now add chicken, heavy cream, honey, and Fenugreek powder and cook for five minutes.

Serve with naan bread or over basmati rice.

Aromatic Basmati Rice

Ingredients

16 ounces of basmati rice

1 tablespoon of ghee/butter

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

5 pieces each of: bay leaves, cardamom, cloves and black pepper

1 piece of cinnamon, 3-4 inches in length.

1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste

1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

1 cup of chopped mint

1 cup of chopped Spanish onion

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup of yogurt

Salt

24 ounces of water

Rinse rice in cold water and soak in plenty of water for 30 to 60 minutes.

Strain and discard the water.

Heat oil and butter in a heavy sauce pot and toss in the whole spices for a minute.

Add onions and sauté for about 5 minutes.

Add ginger garlic paste, stirring for five minutes, then add cilantro, mint, tomato, yogurt, and salt.

Once the sauce is hot, add the soaked rice and boiling water.

Cook on high heat until most of the water is absorbed; turn it to the lowest heat, cover and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

