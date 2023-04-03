Making chimichurri with Puente Pub in Unionville

Puente is set next to the historic Unionville bridge, which serves as the perfect landmark and literal gateway to their dining room.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The weather is getting warmer and the sun is out longer, thus kicking in our strong desire to uncover the outdoor grill and get cooking!

Puente Pub, located in Unionville, shows us how to make a delicious chimichurri sauce marinade that is guaranteed to level up any dish you make!

Puente is set next to the historic Unionville bridge, which serves as the perfect landmark and literal gateway to their dining room. Head to Unionville to see what they bring to the table as an American-Latino pub! Learn more about Puente Pub here.

Ingredients

2 bunches of parsley

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

Juice of one lemon

½ teaspoon of red crushed pepper

1 cup of canola oil

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

On a cutting board, mince the garlic with the kosher salt and put it in a mixing bowl.

Chop the parsley and add to the bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

Combine all ingredients and adjust seasoning and consistency.

Enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

