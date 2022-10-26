Jefferson Fry Co.'s recipe for fusion fries and Husky hot chicken sandwich

Owner Emmet Moore talks about how the restaurant makes these fry-tastic dishes and shows us how to make some of the classic dirty fries options.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Jefferson Fry Co. offers up delicious dirty fries in several locations across Connecticut.

Owner Emmet Moore talks about how the restaurant makes these fry-tastic dishes and shows us how to make some of the classic dirty fries options.

Fusion Fries

Ingredients

7 ounces of cooked fries or raw potato

1 ounce of cooked and diced/shredded chicken

Half an ounce of chopped cilantro

Half an ounce of crushed peanuts

Half an ounce of sriracha

1 ounce of hoisin sauce

1 ounce of garlic sauce (secret recipe)

Salt

Frying oil of choice (enough to cover the fries)

Instructions

Heat oil in pot on high to 350 degrees fahrenheit.

Wash potato.

Cut into ¼ inch thick sticks.

Once the oil is heated, add the potato sticks to the oil.

Cook until golden and crisp, about 6-7 minutes or more depending on preference.

Remove from oil and let the excess oil drain off.

Lightly salt the fries.

To prepare, place fries in serving dish.

Top with diced chicken.

Drizzle your hoisin, sriracha, and garlic sauce.

Top with crushed peanuts and cilantro.

Husky Hot Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

4 ounces of tenderized chicken breast

Bowl of water

Breading for chicken

Burger bun

Sliced tomato

Shredded lettuce

Pickles

1.3 ounces of spicy chicken sauce (secret recipe)

Instructions

Heat oil in pot on high to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dip chicken breast in bowl of water.

Coat the chicken in breading.

Repeat steps 2 and 3.

Assemble the bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Place breaded chicken breast in the fryer for about 5 minutes—depending on the thickness of breast.

Remove from oil and let the excess oil drain off.

Dip the fried chicken in spicy sauce.

Place on the assembled bun.

