Loaded, baked frittata recipe by Little Pub in Old Saybrook

Little Pub was established in 2009 in Old Saybrook, offering a delicious menu and friendly atmosphere.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need a meal idea for these gloomy winter days? Little Pub in Old Saybrook shows us how to make a loaded baked frittata that will warm you up and satisfy that hunger!

Ingredients

8 little coop eggs

½ cup milk

½ chopped bacon

½ cup diced onions

1 cup red bell pepper

½ cup of baby spinach

4 oz of goat cheese

Dash of salt and pepper

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix the egg, milk, and salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

Add onion, bacon, and peppers into a cast iron skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat and add egg mixture.

Stir well evenly to distribute the vegetables.

Add small portions of goat cheese.

Transfer to oven and bake until the top is golden brown.

Cool for 10 mins.

Enjoy!

