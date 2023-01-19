x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meal House

Loaded, baked frittata recipe by Little Pub in Old Saybrook

Little Pub was established in 2009 in Old Saybrook, offering a delicious menu and friendly atmosphere.

More Videos

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need a meal idea for these gloomy winter days? Little Pub in Old Saybrook shows us how to make a loaded baked frittata that will warm you up and satisfy that hunger! 

Learn more about Little Pub here.

Ingredients

8 little coop eggs

½ cup milk

½ chopped bacon

½ cup diced onions

1 cup red bell pepper

½ cup of baby spinach

4 oz of goat cheese

Dash of salt and pepper

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix the egg, milk, and salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

Add onion, bacon, and peppers into a cast iron skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat and add egg mixture. 

Stir well evenly to distribute the vegetables.

Add small portions of goat cheese.

Transfer to oven and bake until the top is golden brown.

Cool for 10 mins.

Enjoy! 

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out