Recipe: Mexican street corn salad with chicken by Ani's Table

Ani's Table is a catering service that also provides restaurant consulting and hands-on cooking classes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Summer isn't over yet and Ani Robaina from Ani's Table shares with us a recipe for a delicious and flavorful summer meal!

Ani's Table is a catering service that also provides restaurant consulting and hands-on cooking classes. Learn more about Ani's Table here.

Learn how to make Mexican street corn salad with chicken below!

Ingredients

6 ears of corn - husked

2 red, orange or yellow peppers - diced

1 small jalapeño - seeded and minced (optional)

1 small red onion - diced

1-2 cloves of garlic - peeled and smashed

1-2 teaspoon(s) chopped fresh cilantro (to taste)

Cotija or feta cheese

¼ cup of olive oil

Salt & pepper

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

Sour cream or Mexican crema

Juice of 3 fresh limes plus one lime

Sliced or shredded chicken

Pumpkin seeds (optional)

Tortilla chips

Instructions

Shave corn off of the cob into a large bowl.

Add peppers and onions.

In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste, smoked paprika, and cumin. Whisk until well blended. Add in chopped cilantro.

Pour over corn mixture until well dressed.

Top with chicken, fresh lime juice, and pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle with cotija cheese and drizzle sour cream or crema over the top. Serve with tortilla chips.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.