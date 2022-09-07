Recipe for pork belly with peach glaze and pickled Thai chili peppers by Carlson's Landing

Carlson's Landing overlooks the Connecticut River at the historic Essex Boat Works. They specialize in modern American fare along with craft cocktails.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef JP Dillon from Carlson's Landing in Essex runs through how to make this delicious dish with pork belly, a peach glaze, and pickled Thai chili peppers!

Ingredients

10 pounds of pork belly

3 carrots, cut into large cubes

1 head of celery, cut into larger pieces

2 medium onions, cut into 8 pieces

8 cloves of garlic

4 tablespoons of whole black peppercorns

3 inches of ginger root

Salt

Demi-glace/beef stock

Peach Base

27 ounces of peaches (frozen will work great)

A half cup of water

Peach Glaze

1 cup of Peach Base

A 1/4 cup of mirin or rice wine vinegar

A 3/4 cup of light corn syrup

A 1/4 cup of Bourbon

Salt to taste

Pickled Thai Chili Peppers:

A 2/3 cup of white vinegar

A 1/4 cup of sugar

A half inch of ginger root

1 bay leaf

Addition Products:

Fennel bulb – thinly sliced (garnish)

Canola oil

Instructions:

Pork Belly

Score skin of pork belly 1/4 inch deep.

Season pork belly on both sides with salt.

In a baking pan put cut vegetables and black peppercorns.

Put pork belly skin side up on vegetables and roast at 425 degrees until golden (about 30 minutes).

Add in demi-glace or beef stock until halfway up the side of the pork belly.

Cover with plastic wrap and foil and bake at 300 degrees for 3-4 hours, checking at hour 3 for doneness.

Take the pork out of the liquid and layout out a sheet tray.

Lay another sheet tray on top and put weights on the top to press down the skin and let cool.

Take the pan liquid and blend it with all the cooked vegetables and save for the recooking of the pork belly.

Peach Base

Core fresh peaches and weigh out 27 ounces or thaw frozen peaches and blend them with water.

Peach Glaze

Put all of the ingredients into a pot and cook them down on medium-low heat until reduced by a quarter.

Stir constantly to prevent burning in the pan.

Chili Peppers

Cut peppers into small slices while keeping the rings intact.

Boil vinegar/sugar/ginger and bay leaf until the sugar is all dissolved.

Strain pickling liquid into a container with the peppers and let sit covered for 2 hours to cool

Final Cooking and Assembly

Cut the pork belly to desired thickness.

In a hot pan add canola oil. Once at the smoking point, sear your pork belly.

Once it is hard seared on one side, flip over and add the pork stock you made until halfway covering the pieces.

Cook until heated through.

Place on a plate with the pickled peppers, thinly sliced fennel, and peach glaze.

