Recipe: Salmon tartar by Butchers & Bakers

Butchers & Bakers show us how to make a delicious summertime dish, salmon tartar!

FARMINGTON, Conn — Summer continues into August, and Butchers & Bakers restaurant in Farmington has a recipe great for that summertime palate!

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington, the restaurant houses twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and one of central Connecticut’s largest outdoor patios.

Ingredients

4 ounces of small diced raw Scottish salmon, sushi-grade (Butchers & Bakers uses WesterRoss salmon)

A half-ounce of soy sauce

A half-ounce of toasted sesame oil

A half-ounce of sriracha

A half-ounce of olive oil

A half-ounce of chopped scallions, sliced thin

Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

In a chilled bowl, add the raw salmon.

Toss the salmon in the soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha and olive oil.

Once all is coated on the salmon, add in the scallions.

You can salt and pepper to taste and then serve on a chilled plate with a dash of olive oil on top.

Enjoy!

