Meal House: Salmon with almond mole by Carlson's Landing

Carlson's Landing was the winner of "Best New Restaurant" by CT Magazine in 2020 and "Best Hidden Gem" in Middlesex County CT magazine in 2022.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef JP Dillon of Carlson's Landing in Essex teaches us how to make salmon with an almond mole!

Carlson's Landing was the winner of "Best New Restaurant" by CT Magazine in 2020 and "Best Hidden Gem" in Middlesex County CT magazine in 2022.

The restaurant offers seafood and modern American fare, along with craft cocktails at their mahogany bard. They also have a wrap-around deck when in season.

Ingredients

Mole

Yields 6 Cups

4 Guajillo Chili

4 Ancho Chili

1 Tablespoon of mixed Guajillo and Ancho (Seeds

3 Roma Tomato

4 Garlic Cloves

1 Vidalia Onion

2 Cups Vegetable stock

2 Cups Chicken Stock

2 Tablespoons Cumin Seed

2 Tablespoons Sumac Powder

1 Tablespoon Celery Salt

1 T Coriander Seeds

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 Cup Almonds

4 Ounces Kümmel Liquor

4 Tablespoons Confit Garlic

1.5 Cups Water

4 Flour Tortillas

25 Grams German Caffeinated Chocolate

Canola Oil

Salt and Pepper

Process

Remove Seeds From both chili peppers (Save seeds)

Mix the seeds together and take 1 Tablespoon.

In a sauce pot heat up the chicken and the vegetable stock until its boiling

While the stocks are coming to the boil toast the chili peppers in a dry pan with the seeds you saved. Toast until fragrant.

Once stocks are boiling and peppers toasted, put peppers and seeds into the boiling stock and remove from heat. Cover the pot with a lid and let sit for 20 minutes.

In a separate pot heat some canola oil.

Once oil is at the smoking point, put in the tomatoes, garlic and onion (cut in half) and season with salt.

Add in the cinnamon stick.

Cook down the vegetables for 5 minutes.

Add in the cumin, coriander, and almonds and toast until the almonds are light brown on all sides.

Add in the sumac, celery salt and mix together.

Deglaze the pan with the Kumel and let it reduce by half.

Add in the confit garlic and stir together until everything is evenly coated.

Take the pot with the stocks and chilis and dumb the entire thing into the vegetable pot scraping down the sides to get all the seeds.

Add 1.5 C water

Turn heat down to low and let simmer until the onion is super soft (Roughly 2 hours)

Add tortillas and continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Remove pot from heat and Blend together in blender. (don’t worry if it’s a tough gritty)

Place blended mix into a new pot and put back on low heat

Add in chocolate

Reduce mixture until it thickens slightly. (Roughly 25 minutes)

Put mix into a bowl and cool down in an ice bath.

Let mix sit overnight in the fridge.

Strain mix through a fine mesh sieve

Salmon

Season Salmon with salt and pepper on the flesh side and just salt on the skin side

Heat a pan with canola oil, right when it starts to smoke put the salmon in skin side down and turn the heat down slightly.

Cook skin side down for 2 minutes or until crispy

Flip over Salmon and add a butter and wine. Baste the skin of the salmon with the butter wine mixture.

Put in oven to finish cooking to desired temperature.

To plate the dish, put the warm mole on the bottom of the plate then top with the salmon. Garnish with toasted almost pieces.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.