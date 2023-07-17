Recipe: Tagliatelle with porcini mushroom by MORE Italian Pasta Lab

Make room for this delicious pasta dish by MORE Italian Pasta Lab in West Hartford!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The fine folk at MORE Italian Pasta Lab in West Hartford break down how to make a delicious tagliatelle with porcini mushrooms, a perfect dish to satisfy your hunger!

MORE Italian Pasta Lab's mission is to make fresh pasta and spread the true Italian taste and culture of homemade cuisine. They want to help rediscover the pleasure of the warmth of the home and family, and spend quality time together while eating fresh and healthy food.

You can learn more about MORE Italian Pasta Lab at their website.

Ingredients

1 pound of fettuccine or pappardelle

1 clove of garlic

Olive oil

Pepper (optional)

2 grams of dried porcini mushrooms

10 to 15 cherry tomatoes

Grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Put the dried porcini mushrooms in a bowl with warm water for 10 minutes.

Put 4 liters of water in a pot and put it on the fire, and wait for it to boil.

Put the garlic in a pan with the oil and, if you like, a little chili pepper and let it fry until the garlic has turned golden.

Add the previously soaked porcini mushrooms to the pan and cut them into small pieces.

Cook for about 10 minutes, and add the cherry tomatoes cut in half.

Let the tomatoes dry.

Put the pappardelle into the boiling water and remove them after 1 ½ minutes – set aside a cup of the pasta cooking water.

Drain the pasta and put it in the pan with the mushrooms, mixing with a little cooking water.

Add the grated parmesan.

Enjoy!

