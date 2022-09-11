Recipe: Terreno Restaurant's chicken Scarpariello

Terreno's menu boasts delicious Italian dishes including gnocchi a la vodka, east coast cioppino, and rigatoni Genovese.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Terreno Restaurant in Hartford is open once more after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus.

Today, they share with us the recipe for chicken Scarpariello.

Terreno is located at The Goodwin, a boutique hotel in downtown Hartford. Their menu boasts delicious Italian dishes including gnocchi a la vodka, east coast cioppino, and rigatoni Genovese.

Learn more about Terreno and book your reservation at their website.

Ingredients

2 half chickens (boneless with the skin on)

3 cloves of garlic (sliced thin)

8 pepperoncini (halved lengthwise)

1 bunch of parsley (chiffonade)

2 lemons (halved)

4 ounces of butter (diced)

1 pint of low-sodium chicken stock

2 links of sweet Italian sausage

Instructions

Season chicken with salt on both sides.

In a large saute pan over medium heat (with a little vegetable oil) and cook the chicken skin side down until skin is crispy and brown.

Crumble up the sausage and add to the pan.

Place in an oven at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Remove the chicken and flip so that the skin side is up.

Add pepperoncini and garlic to the pan and saute until the garlic becomes translucent.

Squeeze in the juice of both lemons, add chicken stock, and reduce until it reaches a sauce-like consistency.

Remove the chicken, whisk butter into the sauce and add parsley.

Serve over polenta, rice, or pasta and sauce over the top.

---

