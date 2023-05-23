Thai-style peanut noodles recipe from Ani's Table

Ani's Table is a catering service that also provides restaurant consulting and hands-on cooking classes.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Ani Robaina of Ani's Table shows us how to make a delicious Thai-style peanut noodle dish!

Thai-style Peanut Noodles

Peanut Dressing Ingredients

1/2 cup of smooth peanut butter (not natural) or other nut butter

1/4 cup of soy sauce

Sweet chili sauce to taste

1 lime, zest and juice

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 teaspoons of chile oil or hot sauce, plus more to taste

Coconut milk

1 garlic clove, grated

Peanut Dressing Instructions

Stir all ingredients together. Use some warm water to soften nut butter if needed.

The dressing will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks

Peanut Noodle Dish

One pound of rice noodles, soba noodles, or linguine cooked – rinsed briefly but still warm.

Toss the warm noodles with peanut dressing, coating the noodles well.

The following can be added to the noodle dish for that extra flavor:

Scallions

Sliced sweet peppers

Shredded carrots, cucumbers, celery

Cashews or dry-roasted peanuts

Cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Chopped chicken, sliced steak, tofu

Enjoy!

