Meal House: Red wine chipotle mole BBQ sauce

Ani's Table is a catering service that offers distinctive food experiences for a wide variety of events including weddings.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's Meal House, Ani Robaina from Ani's Kitchen shows us how to make a delicious red wine chipotle mole barbeque sauce!

Ingredients

2 tablespoon raw pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons raw white sesame seeds

2 shallots, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup dry red wine

Small can of tomato paste

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsulphured molasses

1 can chipotles in sauce drained

2 teaspoons Coleman's English dry mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

Beef stock - optional

Instructions

In a saucepan, saute the shallots in oil for about 4-5 minutes, or just until they begin to take on a little color.

After 2 minutes, add pipits (pumpkin seeds) and garlic.

Add wine and bring to a boil.

Then reduce heat and simmer until there is only half the amount of liquid remaining in the pan.

Add all the rest of the ingredients, minus the chipotle liquid and beef stock.

Simmer gently for 30 minutes

Puree sauce, taste, and add liquids as needed.

Enjoy this with shredded chicken and/or beef as a side sauce!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





