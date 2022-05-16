Meal House: Red wine chipotle mole BBQ sauce

CONNECTICUT, USA — For today's Meal House, Ani Robaina from Ani's Kitchen shows us how to make a delicious red wine chipotle mole barbeque sauce!
Ani's Table is a catering service that offers distinctive food experiences for a wide variety of events including weddings.
Ingredients
2 tablespoon raw pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons raw white sesame seeds
2 shallots, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup dry red wine
Small can of tomato paste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons unsulphured molasses
1 can chipotles in sauce drained
2 teaspoons Coleman's English dry mustard
salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon butter
Beef stock - optional
Instructions
In a saucepan, saute the shallots in oil for about 4-5 minutes, or just until they begin to take on a little color.
After 2 minutes, add pipits (pumpkin seeds) and garlic.
Add wine and bring to a boil.
Then reduce heat and simmer until there is only half the amount of liquid remaining in the pan.
Add all the rest of the ingredients, minus the chipotle liquid and beef stock.
Simmer gently for 30 minutes
Puree sauce, taste, and add liquids as needed.
Enjoy this with shredded chicken and/or beef as a side sauce!
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.