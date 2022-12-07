Meal House: Salmon Wellington by The Shipwright's Daughter

The Shipwright's Daughter says they celebrate New England's fresh and flavorful food heritage.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef David Standridge from The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic shows us how to make a delicious Salmon Wellington!

The Shipwright's Daughter says they celebrate New England's fresh and flavorful food heritage. Standbridge introduces an inspired menu that changes daily, reflecting the unique character of coastal Connecticut.

Ingredients

For the Wellington:

1 filet of salmon, from the thickest part (approximately 8 ounces)

1 bunch of Swiss chard, ribs removed, blanched, and shocked.

1 sheet puff pastry, approximately 18 inches square, rolled to 1/8 inch thickness, plus extra for decorating

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon of heavy cream

Mushroom Duxelles:

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of minced shallots

2 cups of button mushrooms, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of cognac

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs thyme

1 cup of white wine

Salmon Dill Mousse:

6 ounces of salmon scraps

2 tablespoons of dill

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of butter, softened

1 egg

Directions

Make the mushroom duxelles:

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter, then add shallots, season with salt and pepper, and sauté until soft over medium low heat.

Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and sauté on medium heat until soft.

Add the cognac and carefully tilt the pan to “flame.”

When the flames burn out, add the bay leaf and thyme and then the white wine.

Simmer until all the wine is evaporated.

Remove and chill.

Make the salmon mousse:

In a food processor, combine the salmon and dill, and blend until smooth.

Add the cream and butter.

Add egg and blend to incorporate. Chill.

Rest of the dish:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees and place a rack in the center of the oven.

On a cutting board or clean counter, lay out the Swiss chard in a single overlapping layer.

Spread a ¼ inch thick layer of mushroom duxelles on the chard.

Season the salmon and place on top of the duxelles.

Cover the salmon with 1/4” of duxelles on all sides and tightly wrap in chard.

Place a layer of salmon mousse, about 1/4” thick, in the center of the puff pastry.

Place the salmon roll on top of the mousse.

Spread the mousse in an even layer around the salmon roll.

Beat together the egg and cream and brush around the coated salmon in a thin layer.

Place the other half of the puff pastry on top of the salmon and press tightly to seal.

Decorate the top with dough scraps, or create a lattice design from another piece of dough.

Brush liberally with egg wash and place in oven.

Bake for 20 - 40 minutes, or until the puff pastry is dark golden brown and a thermometer inserted in the center reads 85 degrees.

Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Serve with roasted vegetables and sauce of your choice.

