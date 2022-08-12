Max's famous seafood stuffed baked lobster | Meal House

Chef Hunter Morton with the Max Restaurant Group was in the ByCarrier Kitchen with Matt Scott.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chef Hunter Morton with the Max Restaurant Group shared this tasty lobster recipe for you to try at home!

Lobster:

1 1/2 pound whole live lobster

1 cup white wine

Water

Seafood Stuffing:

2 tablespoons, Spanish onion, small dice

2 tablespoons red bell pepper, small dice

2 tablespoon celery, chopped

1 tablespoon flat parsley, chopped

½ tablespoon tarragon, chopped

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon panko bread crumbs

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

4 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon Tabasco

1 tablespoon lemon juice and zest

3 tablespoons butter

6 oz seafood stuffing- can be a mixture of bay scallops/shrimp/crab meat

Instructions

Lobster:

Preheat oven to broil.

In the bottom of a roasting pan, combine white wine with enough water to come up about 1-2 inches in the pan. Set aside.

Cut the lobster in half lengthwise by inserting a very sharp chef’s knife right behind the eyes where you see a cross. Aim for the middle and with a swift and fast cut, dig in. Continue to cut the body in half from head to tail, but do not cut the whole way through. Butterfly the lobster.

Remove the “inners” which include the black stuff (intestine) and green stuff (tomollay). If it is really dirty, you might need to rinse it under cold water.

Place in a roasting pan and broil in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Times will vary based on your oven and the size of the lobster, so stay alert. When the meat turns white, it is done.

Remove the lobster and reduce the heat to 400 degrees.

Seafood Stuffing:

In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of butter.

Add onion, pepper, and celery for 2-3 minutes, or until opaque.

Add any seafood to heat through.

In a mixing bowl combine mayo, panko, mustard powder, Tabasco, lemon juice, and zest

Fold in cooked vegetables and seafood

Mound on top of the lobster. Press the remaining 1 tablespoon of panko on top of the seafood stuffing.

Cook at 400 for 8-10 minutes. If you want a browned crust, return to broil for 1-2 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Pour over cooked lobster with stuffing.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges

