Butchers & Bakers recipe for seared prawns

CONNECTICUT, USA — Butchers & Bakers is launching new menus and now Chef Zach is sharing a recipe for seared prawns you can make in your own kitchen!

Butchers & Bakers, located in Farmington, is the 12th restaurant from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. The restaurant hosts twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and a large outdoor patio. Learn more about the restaurant here.

Ingredients

4 prawns

1/2 cup of corn

1/4 cup of chorizo

2 ounces of Tequila

4 ounces of cilantro

3 ounces of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for searing

Instructions

In sauté pan, heat the oil.

Once the oil is heated, salt and pepper both sides of the prawns and add them to the hot oil.

Sear each side of the prawns for 3 to 3 and a half minutes. They should be golden brown in color.

Once both sides are seared, pull the prawns from the pan and set aside.

Add the corn, chorizo, salt and pepper. It lets fat from chorizo render out.

Once rendered, deglaze with Tequila and butter and let it reduce.

Once all marry together, add the shrimp back to the pan and fresh cilantro.

Cook for 30 seconds before plating.

