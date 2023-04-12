How to make seared scallops and shrimp dish from Guilford Mooring

GUILFORD, Conn. — It's feeling like summer this week, which makes us think of delicious seafood meals by the beach!
Learn how to make a summertime savory meal out of seared scallops and shrimp from Guilford Mooring:
Ingredients
4 diver scallops, patted dry
4 shrimp (U-10 preferred)
1 cup of Arborio rice (cooked to package instructions)
2 tablespoons of heavy cream
2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese
1 lemon, juiced 2 ounces
1 lime, juiced 2 ounces
2 ounces of orange juice
1 tablespoon of minced garlic
2 minced shallots
1 tablespoon of olive oil
4 - 5 plum tomatoes, cut into small cubes with no seeds
2 sticks of unsalted butter cut into small cubes
Salt
Black pepper
4 - 5 asparagus tips chopped, blanched
Instructions
Citrus Beurre Blanc
Add the lemon, lime, and OJ in a sauté pan with one of the minced shallots and bring to a boil.
Once done, add all ingredients to a blender on low and slowly add the butter. Speeds may need to be adjusted as you add the butter.
Look for a creamy, not solid, consistency.
Tomato Gastric
In a medium saucepan, add the olive oil on high heat.
Add garlic, shallots, and tomatoes. Cook for 3 minutes.
Once done, turn off and add the citrus beurre blanc.
Scallops and Shrimp
Salt and pepper both sides of the scallops and shrimp.
In a hot sauté pan with olive oil, sear the shrimp and scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side.
Finish them in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 more minutes.
Risotto
Add the prepared Arborio rice, heavy cream, and parmesan in a small saucepan.
Cook for 2-3 minutes.
Add the blanched asparagus and cook for another 2 minutes.
If the consistency is thick, you may need to add chicken stock or water to thin it out.
Plate and enjoy!
