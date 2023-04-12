How to make seared scallops and shrimp dish from Guilford Mooring

It's a perfect dish to get you into that summertime seafood feeling!

GUILFORD, Conn. — It's feeling like summer this week, which makes us think of delicious seafood meals by the beach!

Learn how to make a summertime savory meal out of seared scallops and shrimp from Guilford Mooring:

Ingredients

4 diver scallops, patted dry

4 shrimp (U-10 preferred)

1 cup of Arborio rice (cooked to package instructions)

2 tablespoons of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

1 lemon, juiced 2 ounces

1 lime, juiced 2 ounces

2 ounces of orange juice

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

2 minced shallots

1 tablespoon of olive oil

4 - 5 plum tomatoes, cut into small cubes with no seeds

2 sticks of unsalted butter cut into small cubes

Salt

Black pepper

4 - 5 asparagus tips chopped, blanched

Instructions

Citrus Beurre Blanc



Add the lemon, lime, and OJ in a sauté pan with one of the minced shallots and bring to a boil.

Once done, add all ingredients to a blender on low and slowly add the butter. Speeds may need to be adjusted as you add the butter.

Look for a creamy, not solid, consistency.

Tomato Gastric

In a medium saucepan, add the olive oil on high heat.

Add garlic, shallots, and tomatoes. Cook for 3 minutes.

Once done, turn off and add the citrus beurre blanc.

Scallops and Shrimp

Salt and pepper both sides of the scallops and shrimp.

In a hot sauté pan with olive oil, sear the shrimp and scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Finish them in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 more minutes.

Risotto

Add the prepared Arborio rice, heavy cream, and parmesan in a small saucepan.

Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the blanched asparagus and cook for another 2 minutes.

If the consistency is thick, you may need to add chicken stock or water to thin it out.

Plate and enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

