Meal House: Shrimp aguachile and clam ceviche with Camacho Garage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In the mood for fresh and delicious dishes for your summer get-togethers?

Executive chef and co-owner of Camacho's Garage, Arturo Franco-Camacho, shares his recipe for shrimp aguachile and clam ceviche!

Camacho Garage brings exciting and unique tastes of contemporary Mexican street food to the Westville neighborhood of New Haven. The manure focuses heavily on tacos with housemade corn tortillas, ceviches, salads, tostadas, and guacamole made with fresh and local ingredients.

The restaurant can be found at 36 Fountain Street. Learn more about the restaurant here.

Shrimp Aguachile

Ingredients

10 each of chiltepin chiles – more or less to the desired level of heat

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of Kosher Salt

1/4 red onion, sliced

1/4 cucumber

Juice from 3 limes

1/2 lb shrimp, deveined, shells and heads removed

Pinch of fancy sea salt such as Maldon salt

Instructions

Put the chiltepin chiles into a blender or food processor with sugar and salt. Blend them into a powder and set them aside.

Slice the red onions as finely as possible.

Slice the cucumber into wafer-thin discs.

Put the lime juice in a measuring cup or large glass.

Add the pepper-sugar-salt powder and stir with a fork.

Halve each shrimp lengthwise and arrange all shrimp halves in one layer on a plate.

Stir the lime juice mixture so that the powder in it is suspended as much as possible and pour the juice all over the shrimp.

Lay the cucumber slices over the shrimp. Top the whole dish with red onion and finish with sea salt.

Let the shrimp marinate for 10-15 minutes and then serve.

Clam Ceviche

Ceviche is seafood that is "cooked" in citrus juices rather than using heat and is a dish you'll find in different forms throughout Latin America.

Ingredients

24 pieces of uncooked Top Neck Clams

1 white onion, finely diced

1 bunch cilantro, leaves only, finely chopped

1 large tomato, stemmed and diced small

1 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 cup tomato juice

Kosher salt

1 avocado, sliced (optional)

Tostaditas and tangy red salsa (for serving)

Instructions

When you are finished shelling and cleaning the clams, chop the yielded raw clam meat.

Put the clam meat in a large bowl with the onion, cilantro and tomato.

Add the lime juice and toss the ingredients in the bowl.

Add soy sauce and tomato juice and toss more.

Season with salt and let the mixture marinate for 5 minutes.

Top the bowl with avocado slices if desired.

Serve the ceviche alongside tostaditas with a bowl of green salsa and/or red salsa.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

